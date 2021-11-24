This Wedding Season, Centuary Mattresses Launches Bumper Offer For Customers

Mumbai:Centuary Mattresses, India’s fastest-growing mattress brand with a three-decade legacy, is set to launch its huge wedding season sale between 9st November to 15thDec 2021. During the offer period, customers will get a chance to win bumper prizes, including an electric car, electric scooters, mobile phones and thousands of other gifts. Each customer who buys a Centuary Mattress will receive an assured gift making this wedding season brighter than ever before!

The bumper prizes for lucky winners include aNexon electric car, two Ather electric scooters, two Honda Activa, and 40 Vivo/Samsung Mobile Phones. So, while prioritizing comfort with brand new, innovative mattresses, customers can look forward to take home some exciting gifts from leading brands. Centuary Mattresses will also offer assured gifts, including Boat Gadgets – smartwatches, portable Bluetooth speakers, Home accessories – bedsheets. Pillows and neck pillows, Cult fit vouchers,easy EMI/Finance/Cashback are also up for grabs!

Speaking about the offer campaign, Mr UttamMalani Executive Director Centuary India remarked “Centuary is India’s sleep specialist and is committed to providing the power of better sleep to its consumers. The sleep off campaign is built on the premise of encouraging health and welness through better sleep, by curating a set of gifts/vouchers such as Home accessories, Smart watches, Fitness vouchers, etc which will go a long way when paired with the right sleep solution to promote and enhance fitness of individuals.”

The extravagant festive campaign will be driven through extensive media activation across TV, print, outdoor and retail marketing, and BTL advertisements. The offer will be available across 350 + brand stores and 4500 + retails across South India, Maharashtra, Gujarat, MP/ CG, Odisha and North East markets.