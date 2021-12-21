This winter, bring home the warmth with V-Guard Solar Water Heaters

With Christmas around the corner and people gearing up to welcome the winter, the demand for Solar Water Heaters is expected to witness a surge. To cater to the needs of the consumers, India’s leading consumer appliances brand V-Guard offers a wide range of Solar Water Heaters for both domestic and commercial needs with sales and service networks spread across the country.

With the growing demand for products that use renewable energy sources, V-Guard has always been at the forefront in providing high-quality products at affordable prices by implementing innovative technologies. This in turn has ensured that V-Guard, in its 4 decades journey, has emerged as one of the most trusted and loved consumer appliances brands in the country. Having traversed a journey of 40 years, V-Guard is committed to creating thoughtful products that not just add value to the consumers but also deliver on the brand’s promise of bringing home a better tomorrow.

V-Guard continues to deliver on its promise of quality and reliability in the Solar Water Heater category also with products designed keeping in mind consumer needs. Launched in the year 2002, V-Guard Solar Water Heaters are an energy-efficient solution for all your hot water needs. Not only do they provide warmth during chilly winters, but also prove to be a viable option in the context of mounting electricity charges.

V-Guard Solar Water Heaters come with an Evacuated Tube Collector of high-quality borosilicate glass with three targets selective coating for maximum heat absorption, an inner tank made from premium grade stainless steel for long life, high-quality PUF insulation to minimise heat loss of the water.

As demand for Solar Water Heaters grew across the country, V-Guard set up a manufacturing plant at Perundurai, Tamil Nadu. This state-of-the-art manufacturing unit has a total built-up area of around 1,00,000 sq. ft. and houses a 6000 sq. ft. R&D testing yard and a 2500 sq. ft. BIS certified FPC panel manufacturing facility. The manufacturing facility also has a production capacity of 1,08,000 units per annum to cater to the rapidly growing demands of consumers. Equipped with the latest technology machinery and with a high emphasis on automation and safety, V-Guard is trying to cater to the evolving needs of its discerning consumers through this best-in-class manufacturing plant.

This winter prioritises sustainability and energy efficiency by bringing home V-Guard Solar Water Heaters.