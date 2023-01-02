This winter give your Skin an extra care with Better Beauty

This winter, love yourself a little more with glowing skin, and don’t let this cold weather dull your shine. Better Beauty, a skincare brand launched by Anita Hassanandani is exclusively available at India’s first clean beauty marketplace – Vanity Wagon. The skincare range consists of ingredients that are pure, potent, toxin-free, and proven to be effective. What makes it even better is that the products come in sustainable packaging

In winter the skin gets dehydrated, but this time makes your skin look fresh and bright even in this chilled weather. With Better Beauty’s ethically sourced ingredients, your skin is set to look more hydrated than ever. This skincare range is made with products rich in antioxidants, anti-inflammatory ingredients, and skin-brightening properties.

So, this winter, understand your skin, be patient with it and provide it with the proper treatment with Better Beauty’s simple skincare range for all skin types –

1. Skin Balancing Foaming Cleanser:

Better Beauty Cleanser takes the best care of your facial skin. It contains Hyaluronic Acid and soothing plant extracts like Green Tea and Lemon Balm along with high-quality nature-based surfactants which are mild and gentle, keeping the skin hydrated, healthy and fresh. The rich creamy lather washes away dust, grease, and makeup residues, unclogs skin pores, and leaves the skin perfectly clean. The finest skin conditioning agents nurture it.

2. VC20 Intense Boost Serum:

VC20 Intense Boost Serum contains 20% Vitamin C that works efficiently on the skin helping to fight the dark spots while brightening the skin. It contains Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, Ferulic Acid & Hyaluronic Acid which help to lighten the skin and gives it even, glowing skin. The antioxidant properties of Vitamin C protect your skin against UV-induced photodamage while Hyaluronic Acid keeps the skin cool and active.

3. Skin Beauty Buffet Serum

Skin beauty buffet helps to reduce skin inflammation, skin spots, and discolorations. The key ingredients such as Niacin amide, Hyaluronic acid, alpha arbutin along with Zinc PCA help in reducing skin blemishes and hyperpigmentation and balance skin hydration. It also works effectively in skin repair and improves texture. These multi-beneficial ingredients work as a barrier to repair and increase skin elasticity. It also helps in reducing acne scars.

4. Hydration Booster (Moisturizer)

The product is a revitalizing, vegan moisturizer enriched with natural moisture-binding ingredients, super hydrating & skin-protecting Ectoin Natural, Organic Argon Oil along with soothing chamomile & lavender oils with no synthetic fragrance. The combination of these ingredients has a multitude of highly effective de-aging and skin-repairing properties, leaving skin smooth and hydrated. The product gives a euphoric and luxurious experience to your skin.