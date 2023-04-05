This World Health Day, Prioritise Physical Health with AktivHealth

The yearly April 7th celebration of World Health Day has knocked on our doors once more to raise awareness of the health issues in our community. Fortunately, AktivHealth has you covered this year to give you the highest degree of functional independence state for your activities in daily life, sports, and the workplace. AktivHealth provides individualised treatment plans to meet patients’ needs in a setting under medical supervision and is backed by quality service, information, and research with the aim of actively improving your health.

For the best patient treatment, the brand has a multi-specialist team that collaborates with top orthotists, sports medicine, and rehabilitation specialists, neurologists, doctors of physical medicine, physiotherapists, and nutritionists. In order to manage day-to-day issues with physical health and fitness, AktivHealth has physiotherapy centres that offer premium quality personal care. This raises the likelihood that people will lead healthy, rehabilitative lifestyles and improves the quality of their lives.

The brand’s main focus is on neurological, musculoskeletal, sports injury, and obesity-related lifestyle problems. AktivHealth mainly employs manual manipulation in line with the traditional physiotherapy principles, with the addition of cutting-edge techniques that help “speed” up the body’s healing process. Everybody is unique, and that is how the patients should be handled, so there is absolutely no reliance on machines during the individualised, hands-on treatments.

Some of the rehabilitation methods that AktivHealth offers its customers are listed below –

Craniosacral Therapy

Craniosacral therapy is a special method of healing that can address the core issues with the body. It enables the body to recover on its own. Our body systems become more active, allowing for more precise and efficient regulation. It is a “hands-on” method that involves the synchronising and rhythmic relationships between our spine and cranial nerves, which activate all of our perceptions. It allows us direct entry to the point where the body, mind, and emotions converge. It is used to treat a variety of conditions, including headache, chronic pain syndrome, fibromyalgia, anxiousness, congenital issues, sinusitis, and arthritis.

Dry Needling

Dry needling is an invasive technique used by trained therapists all over the world. By releasing the trigger points, it has been demonstrated to be successful in reducing muscular pain and stiffness. In our muscles’ taut bands, there are hyperirritable, sensitive places called trigger points. They are in charge of causing both localized pain and pain that is directed to another location. These are typically linked to long-term musculoskeletal diseases. It aids in the treatment of a number of persistent conditions, including myofascial pain syndrome, as well as soft tissue issues like tennis elbow, plantar fasciitis, and shin splints, to name a few. Physiotherapists at AktivHealth who have received training and expertise in this particular technique have been performing it flawlessly and have assisted many patients by providing them with relief.

Electrotherapy

Electrotherapy is the application of low electrical impulses for therapeutic purposes. AktivHealth usually employs it to reduce discomfort, heal damaged tissue, energize muscles, and improve feelings and muscular power. This treatment method is useful for injuries that have resulted in swelling, such as sprained ankles, tennis elbow, etc. Numerous advantages of electrotherapy include pain relief and a reduction in muscular spasm. aids in muscle healing. Additionally, it aids in enhancing muscular strength, tone, range of motion, and the force and speed of contractions. The benefits of electrotherapy are wide-ranging and include pain relief and decrease in muscle spasm. It also helps in increasing muscle strength, tone, range of movement, speed and strength of muscle contractions.

Spinal Manipulation

Spinal Manipulation is a specialised form of physical therapy to treat pain and disability. It is a non-invasive, drug-free method to treat painful ailments. It is a method in which a therapist applies slow, controlled thrusts to the patient’s spine joints. It is a passive motion performed in a rhythmic, smooth manner that progressively lengthens the contractile muscle and improves the efficiency and range of motion of the body’s natural joint lubrication system. Low back discomfort, shoulder or hip postural dysfunctions, cervical and thoracic pain and stiffness, headaches, and other postural issues can all be treated with spinal manipulation.

Myofascial Release

Myofascial Release (MFR) Therapy is a medical specialty that is used to relieve muscular shortness and tightness. Unpredictable injuries can result in a wide range of harm that has a serious impact on people. They experience not only pain but also a slight loss of flexibility in the affected region as a result. It decreases the patient’s total productivity and effectiveness as a result. These uncomfortable symptoms, such as pain and stiffness in the muscles and other soft parts, are treated with MFR therapy. MFR treatment has advantages for a variety of orthopaedic, neurological, and sports injury issues. At Aktiv Health, physiotherapists use a proven and result-oriented approach to assess and treat patients. The therapist first locates the trigger points in the restricted muscles and fascia. The therapist will then measure the levels of loss of motion and symmetry in the body. The emphasis is then laid on releasing the tight knots with manual pressure resulting in relaxation and increased flexibility of the soft tissues.

On World Health Day, everyone has the chance to do something to improve their health and well-being, including people, groups, and governments. The same goals are pursued by AktivHealth, which emphasizes the value of issue prevention and early detection as well as the requirement for universal access to high-quality healthcare.