This World Photography Day Salaam Bombay Foundation partners with ace photo journalists to impart vocational skill training to resource-challenged children

Mumbai: Salaam Bombay Foundation (SBF) dedicated World Photography Day 2021 to those frontline warriors we call photo journalists, for their service to the world during these Covid times. The occasion also emphasized the potential of photo journalism as a vocation through an exhibition, a webinar and a masterclass.

Ahead of World Photography Day, five eminent photo journalists as mentors conducted a series of workshops on the technical aspects of capturing the right image and creating a photo essay of the same. Lessons were imparted on various techniques and features like portraits, skylight, landscape and black and white photography. The students were also acquainted with the working style of photo journalists. The outcome of 30 photo essays, clicked and created on the students’ mobiles, were physically displayed at the Education Department, Triveni Sangam BMC School Building, Curry Road. The event titled “Exposed: Newstories Thru’ A Lens”, was attended by chief guests Mr. Raja Tadvi, Education Officer, BMC Education Department and Ms. Sandhya Doshi, Chairperson, Education Committee, BMC. Also appreciating the students’ talent was Mr. Dinkar Pawar, Principal, Art Department, BMC Education Department.

Chief guest Ms. Sandhya Doshi, Chairperson, Education Committee, BMC, while inaugurating the exhibition, said, “Salaam Bombay Foundation’s work is commendable. It has been 19 years and they have achieved what no other institution has. We have seen a remarkable and visible difference in BMC students, especially the art they have created. SBF has polished their students’ skills, especially in photography. They not only clicked the photos but also collected information regarding it. After seeing today’s exhibition, I realized they have given a lot of attention to detail while clicking these pictures. Their thoughts and emotions were visible through their photos, and I want to salute their thoughts. SBF has executed this exhibition beautifully”.

The webinar on 19th August featured keynote speaker Mr. Dinkar Pawar, Principal, Art Department, BMC Education Department. A panel discussion focusing on photo journalism as a career for resource-challenged youth was the focus among panelists including renowned photographer Mr. Ritesh Uttamchandani, Ms. Jeroo Mullah, Visiting Faculty of Sophia Polytechnic, Mumbai, and documentary photographer Mr. Indrajit Khambe, each one contributing from personal and professional experience. The webinar was followed by a masterclass by a renowned photo journalist.

Sharing his experience, Omkar Jadhav, Alumnus, Salaam Bombay Media Academy said, “The workshops with photojournalists were very enriching. This is the first time I had exposure to photo journalism as a career. The mentors also spoke to us about the working style of a photo journalist, on-ground challenges and the opportunities. My learning has not been compromised due to the lockdown thanks to SBF”.

Speaking about the initiative, Ms Rajashree Kadam- Vice President – Projects (Arts & Media), Salaam Bombay Foundation “Even though Covid-19 has challenged the organisation of events, knowledge-imparting workshops and seminars. SBF is committed to creating an environment conducive to learning despite this. Through virtual exhibitions, workshops and a masterclass like these, we are able to combine both theory with practise and keep our students engaged. There is no reason for them to lag behind their more privileged counterparts.”

In the Media Academy, the underprivileged students from municipal schools are trained in journalism, photography, print production, digital production and creative design. This helps them develop soft-skills, writing and interpersonal skills while improving their confidence and self–image. The Academy also introduces students to Media related careers, and provides them with the right platforms to showcase their skills.

During the pandemic, the Media Academy in-class modules were converted into a digital format to suit the requirements of the new normal.