Thomas Cook India and SOTC leverage re-opening of the USA for valid visa holders

Mumbai, January 28, 2022: The past 22 months have led to a significant pent-up demand especially for the United States of America (USA) – a favourite destination for Indians. Re-opening of the USA for fully vaccinated valid visa holders offers a significant opportunity. To capitalise on the potential, Thomas Cook India – India’s leading integrated travel services company and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, have launched attractively priced air-inclusive group tours from 6-14 days starting from Rs. 160,000.00 per person. To reassure its customers, the Companies have announced guaranteed departures; additionally, each group tour is accompanied by an experienced tour manager.

The USA is a highly aspirational destination for Indians. Its spectacular and diverse natural beauty, cosmopolitan cities, iconic architectural marvels, exciting theme parks, and shopping offer a strong appeal across segments including families, couples, working professionals, VFR, b-leisure, etc. However, planning an itinerary to the US can be both confusing and daunting. Hence, to assist travellers plan a smooth and memorable trip, Thomas Cook India and SOTC have introduced an extensive range of holidays covering must-see locales including New York, Washington DC, Buffalo, Hershey, and Niagara on the East Coast and San Francisco, Fresno, Las Vegas and Los Angeles on the West, and Orlando.

Guaranteed Group Departures

Glimpses of East Coast – 6 Days Tour to New York, Washington DC and Buffalo with a visit to Hershey’s Chocolate World and Niagara Falls

– 6 Days Tour to New York, Washington DC and Buffalo with a visit to Hershey’s Chocolate World and Niagara Falls Glimpses of East Coast with Orlando – 9 Days Tour to Orlando, New York, Washington DC and Buffalo (visit to Hershey’s Chocolate World and Niagara Falls)

– 9 Days Tour to Orlando, New York, Washington DC and Buffalo (visit to Hershey’s Chocolate World and Niagara Falls) Glimpses of West Coast – 7 Days Tour to San Francisco, Fresno, Las Vegas and Los Angeles

– 7 Days Tour to San Francisco, Fresno, Las Vegas and Los Angeles Highlights of USA – 11 Days Tour – an extensive itinerary featuring New York, Washington DC, Buffalo (visit to Hershey’s and Niagara Falls), San Francisco, Fresno, Las Vegas and Los Angeles

– 11 Days Tour – an extensive itinerary featuring New York, Washington DC, Buffalo (visit to Hershey’s and Niagara Falls), San Francisco, Fresno, Las Vegas and Los Angeles Highlights of the USA with Orlando – 14 Days Tour – an in-depth itinerary featuring Orlando, New York, Washington DC, Buffalo (visit to Hershey’s Chocolate World and Niagara Falls), San Francisco, Fresno, Las Vegas and Los Angeles

Special Experiential Group Tours

Highlights of USA –11 Days: Cherry Blossom and Kite Festival starting from Rs. 280,000.00 per person with highlights like:

Experience Cherry Blossom in Washington DC and San Francisco

Celebrate Kite Festival in Washington DC

Visit to Luray Caverns from Washington

Illumination tour of Las Vegas

Departure Date: March 23, 2022

Best of USA – 8 Days: Mardi Gras starting from Rs. 277,000.00 per person with highlights like:

Experience Mardi Gras Event in New Orleans

Guided Tour of New Orleans and Atlanta

Enjoy a trolley ride in New Orleans

Visit to the World of Coca Cola in Atlanta

Departure Date: February 25, 2022

Mr Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited said, “The USA has always been a much sought after destination for our customers and we continue to see a strong desire across segments like families, couples, working professional, VFR, b-leisure, etc. With the USA having re-opened for doubly vaccinated visa holders, we are excited to launch our range of attractively priced air-inclusive holidays. To build confidence, we have announced guaranteed departures along with the added reassurance of our accompanied tour managers to guide and assist our customers. And to sweeten the deal our products come along with special cash discounts.”

Mr Daniel D’souza, President & Country Head, SOTC Travel said, “With declining infections and easing of travel restrictions, customers are longing to plan their holidays to the USA – one of their favourite destinations. And so, we have launched a series of special US holidays that include the East & West Coast, Orlando; also Cherry Blossom and Mardi Gras tours.”

He added, “To restore customer confidence in travel, our itineraries are covered by our “Assured” Safe Travel Program – developed in association with Apollo Clinics, ensures best in class travel safety protocols covering every distribution, delivery and partner touchpoint in the travel ecosystem. “TravShield” an upgraded safety commitment of only vaccinated staff and co-passengers among many other precautions, ensure traveller safety in the pandemic era.”