Thomas Cook India augments its presence in Uttar Pradesh

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., India’s leading integrated travel services company has strengthened its presence in Uttar Pradesh with the launch of a new Gold Circle Partner franchise outlet in Prayagraj.

This expansion augments Thomas Cook India’s distribution and reach in Uttar Pradesh to 6 consumer access centres: 1 owned branch and 5 Gold Circle Partner (franchise) outlets. The Company’s network in Uttar Pradesh extends to 5 locations including Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj.

The Thomas Cook India’s Holiday Readiness Travel Report – Future of Travel post-COVID-19 reveals India’s significant pent up demand for travel: A domestic holiday was the first choice of 64% respondents and 36% respondents showed a preference for an international holiday with 41% keen on short-haul destinations.

Notable travel trends witnessed in the Uttar Pradesh market include a preference for spiritual holidays, staycations, workstations, self-drive holidays and also short international getaways to relax and rejuvenate. Destinations that are top of the Uttar Pradesh consumer wish list include Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Goa, Himachal Pradesh (domestic); Maldives and Dubai, (international).

The new Gold Circle Partner outlet in Prayagraj offers consumers end-to-end travel solutions with a bouquet of travel and travel-related financial services, including International & Domestic Holidays (Group Tours, Personalised holidays, Cruises, etc.), Value Added Services like Travel Insurance; Visa Services, etc. To build consumer confidence in travel, the outlet will also offer Thomas Cook India’s Assured Program in partnership with Apollo Clinics and end-to-end COVID-negative certification services.

Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. said, “Uttar Pradesh is a key source market and has been delivering strong growth for our holiday business. Our new Gold Circle Partner franchise outlet located at Prayagraj offers us the significant potential and a viable catchment for a range of consumers: families, business travellers, students, etc.”

He added, “The well-being of our customers is our number one priority and given the current situation, every outlet including our new addition to the Thomas Cook India family, has been fumigated and sanitised professionally as per WHO/ICMR health & safety protocols. Our teams are ready to service customers after undergoing a detailed training programme on health protocols with online health assessments.

In our endeavour to build consumer confidence and offer a safe and stress-free holiday experience, we have designed a 3 pronged strategy to help customers stay assured, insured and secured. Our Assured Program in partnership with Apollo Clinics ensures meticulous health & safety protocols across every touch-point and to further assist our customers, we have tied up with ICMR accredited labs to offer seamless end-to-end COVID-negative certification services with contactless facilitation – across India. Our Safe Holiday Helpline is yet another meaningful consumer initiative – a free service to support customers in safe holiday planning.

In addition, we have recently launched our Holiday with Confidence portfolio in association with Marriott International to build consumer confidence and offer customers a safe and worry-free holiday experience. This partnership brings together the power of our collective brands in delivering comprehensive hygiene and safety protocols with a range of special experiences and attractive rates to ensure a memorable holiday experience.”