Thomas Cook India inks strategic agreement with Destination Maldives

Mumbai: In a focussed initiative to give fillip to travel to the Maldives, Thomas Cook India, India’s leading integrated travel services company has signed a strategic agreement with the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation to enhance visibility and visits to the destination.

Given positive consumer sentiment due to announcements on the vaccine and significant lockdown fatigue, Thomas Cook India’s Holiday Readiness Report (December 2020) reveals that international destinations are seeing a marked upward demand trajectory with 48% of respondents keen to take an international holiday in 2021. Consumer interest in short haul destinations, including the Maldives, is significant at 50%.

With Maldives having re-opened its borders in July 2020, Thomas Cook India has witnessed an encouraging increase in demand/interest. To catalyse this demand, its strategic agreement with the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation intends to create high visibility and steer India’s demand potential towards Maldives. And Maldives holds special appeal for Indians: from its pristine blue waters, stunning panoramic vistas, exotic marine life and exciting-fun water sports to its exclusive island resort stays with unique water bungalows/ocean villas. It is also a preferred destination for the celebration of special occasions, weddings and honeymoons as well. Thomas Cook India intends to extend its marcom to its wide range of viable consumer segments across Leisure, B-Leisure and Corporate MICE spanning India’s metros as well as Tier 2 & 3 source markets.

Thomas Cook India and the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation’s strategic agreement will deepen the relationship between both parties, and leverage this to spotlight Maldives as a preferred destination that promises a relaxing holiday with a diversity of exciting experiences. The partnership will also ensure a reiteration of safety and hygiene – a key aspect to build consumer confidence in travel in the COVID-era.

Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. said, “We are delighted to partner with the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation to jointly promote Maldives as destination of choice for our range of Indian traveller segments – including millennials, young working professionals, ad-hoc groups of friends and families. The Maldives has been an aspirational destination for Indians and our strategic intent will focus on highlighting the benefits/USPs of easy access and a free visa-on-arrival process, coupled with its eclectic vibe, stunning natural vistas and exclusive resorts to steer consideration towards Maldives and drive demand.”

Mr. Thoyyib Mohamed, Managing Director of Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation said, “We have selected Thomas Cook India – India’s leading and highly respected tour operator – to commence our activation in the high potential Indian market. Currently, India ranks second among the key arrival markets to Maldives. We expect that this partnership will increase arrivals from a range of Indian traveller segments. We would like to highlight that Maldives is not just a honeymoon destination, it offers a variety of experiences for a diverse range of travellers. We are definitely delighted to commence this collaboration and hope that our efforts in marketing Maldives, and improving the relationship between the two parties, will be successful.”

Assured Insured Secured Program: To ensure health and safety of customers, Thomas Cook India has put together a holistic three pronged customer confidence-building program in the form of the Assured-Insured-Secured that covers every aspect of physical safety as well as mental and financial security to give the customer complete peace of mind. The company has launched several meaningful initiatives: Doctor on Call 24×7 service in partnership with Apollo Clinics; India’s first Safe Holiday Helpline, a free service offering expert guidance & assistance for safe holiday planning, visa assistance, country specific updates, on-ground health and safety measures, health certification, etc. and seamless COVID-negative certification services via a tie up with ICMR accredited labs.