Thomas Cook India & SOTC announce the 8th edition of Grand Indian Holiday Sale and Super Holiday Sale

Mumbai, May 2022: With easing of restrictions and the world open for travel, Indians are displaying strong pent up demand. With a clear intent to accelerate business, perfectly timed during India’s key booking season – Thomas Cook (India) Limited, India’s leading omnichannel travel services company and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, have launched the 8 th edition of Grand Indian Holiday Sale and Super Holiday Sale. Both properties come loaded with an exciting diversity of unbeatable price points and special deals, including discounts of upto Rs. 29,000 and the option to Holiday Now and Pay After Return with cashback of upto Rs. 5000 on offer from May 5 th to 20 th , 2022. Thomas Cook’s Best Price

Guarantee comes with a promise to pay double the difference if a customer finds a better price.

Thomas Cook’s Grand Indian Holiday Sale and SOTC’s Super Holiday Sale are available across the Companies’ omni-channel network: mobile app, portals (thomascook.in and sotc.in) and call centres (Thomas Cook: 1800-2099-100 SOTC: 1800 209 3344) – and extensive pan India retail stores covering India’s metros, mini-metros, tier 2 and 3 key source markets.

Thomas Cook and SOTC have partnered with leading airlines including Swiss International Airlines, Lufthansa, SriLankan Airlines and Jazeera Airways to bring customers great air-inclusive holidays around the world – at unbeatable pricing; and Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore.

To maximise visibility, Thomas Cook & SOTC’s media campaign will extend across print (mainline editions and regionals), digital and social media properties.

Thomas Cook’s Grand Indian Holiday Sale and SOTC’s Super Holiday Sale Offers:

Europe Special

 Germany, Austria, Switzerland & France at Rs. 149,000.00

 Switzerland, Germany, Belgium & France at Rs. 165,700.00

 France & Switzerland at Rs. 180,900.00

 Lisbon, Seville, Granada, Valencia, Barcelona & Madrid at Rs. 194,300.00

 Finland, Estonia, Norway, Sweden & Denmark at Rs. 277,000.00

 France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria & Germany at Rs. 213,000.00

 Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium & France at Rs. 240,500.00

 UK, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Austria & Italy at Rs. 288,900.00

Asia, Middle East and Australia Special

 Thailand: 6 days at Rs. 43,700.00

 Singapore: 5 days at Rs. 76,800.00

 Dubai, Abu Dhabi with Yas Island: 6 days at Rs. 79,300.00

 Mauritius: 7 days at 82,900.00

 Singapore with Malaysia: 6 days at Rs. 94,450.00

 Vietnam & Cambodia: 10 days at Rs. 163,000.00 (Ex delhi)

 Turkey: 9 days at Rs. 171,000.00

 Kenya: 7 days at Rs. 183,000.00

 Australia: 9 days at Rs. 315,000.00

India Special

 Kerala: 6 days at Rs. 18,599.00 (Land only)

 Himachal: 6 days at Rs. 29,240.00 (Land only)

 North East: 7 days at Rs. 47,990.00

 Kashmir: 7 days at Rs. 48,200.00

 Ladakh: 7 days at Rs. 50,990.00

 Uttarakhand: 8 days at Rs. 39,290.00 (Land only)

 Chaar Dhaam: 11 days at Rs. 59,990.00 (Land only)

Thomas Cook’s Grand Indian Holiday Sale

SOTC’s Super Holiday Sale

To strengthen customer confidence in travel, Thomas Cook & SOTC’s “TravShield” is India’s only safety commitment – with only vaccinated staff and co-passengers among many other precautions, building on their “Assured” travel safety protocols – developed in association with Apollo Clinics. TravShield & Assured together, ensure best in class safety and protection for travellers in the post Covid era, covering every distribution, delivery and partner touch point in the travel ecosystem.