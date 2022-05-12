Thomas Cook India & SOTC announce the 8th edition of Grand Indian Holiday Sale and Super Holiday Sale

Mumbai, May 2022: With easing of restrictions and the world open for travel, Indians are displaying strong pent up demand. With a clear intent to accelerate business, perfectly timed during India’s key booking season – Thomas Cook (India) Limited, India’s leading omnichannel travel services company and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, have launched the 8 th edition of Grand Indian Holiday Sale and Super Holiday Sale. Both properties come loaded with an exciting diversity of unbeatable price points and special deals, including discounts of upto Rs. 29,000 and the option to Holiday Now and Pay After Return with cashback of upto Rs. 5000 on offer from May 5 th to 20 th , 2022. Thomas Cook’s Best Price
Guarantee comes with a promise to pay double the difference if a customer finds a better price.
Thomas Cook’s Grand Indian Holiday Sale and SOTC’s Super Holiday Sale are available across the Companies’ omni-channel network: mobile app, portals (thomascook.in and sotc.in) and call centres (Thomas Cook: 1800-2099-100 SOTC: 1800 209 3344) – and extensive pan India retail stores covering India’s metros, mini-metros, tier 2 and 3 key source markets.
Thomas Cook and SOTC have partnered with leading airlines including Swiss International Airlines, Lufthansa, SriLankan Airlines and Jazeera Airways to bring customers great air-inclusive holidays around the world – at unbeatable pricing; and Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore.
To maximise visibility, Thomas Cook & SOTC’s media campaign will extend across print (mainline editions and regionals), digital and social media properties.
Thomas Cook’s Grand Indian Holiday Sale and SOTC’s Super Holiday Sale Offers:
Europe Special
Germany, Austria, Switzerland & France at Rs. 149,000.00
Switzerland, Germany, Belgium & France at Rs. 165,700.00
France & Switzerland at Rs. 180,900.00
Lisbon, Seville, Granada, Valencia, Barcelona & Madrid at Rs. 194,300.00
Finland, Estonia, Norway, Sweden & Denmark at Rs. 277,000.00
France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria & Germany at Rs. 213,000.00
Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium & France at Rs. 240,500.00
UK, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Austria & Italy at Rs. 288,900.00
Asia, Middle East and Australia Special
Thailand: 6 days at Rs. 43,700.00
Singapore: 5 days at Rs. 76,800.00
Dubai, Abu Dhabi with Yas Island: 6 days at Rs. 79,300.00
Mauritius: 7 days at 82,900.00
Singapore with Malaysia: 6 days at Rs. 94,450.00
Vietnam & Cambodia: 10 days at Rs. 163,000.00 (Ex delhi)
Turkey: 9 days at Rs. 171,000.00
Kenya: 7 days at Rs. 183,000.00
Australia: 9 days at Rs. 315,000.00
India Special
Kerala: 6 days at Rs. 18,599.00 (Land only)
Himachal: 6 days at Rs. 29,240.00 (Land only)
North East: 7 days at Rs. 47,990.00
Kashmir: 7 days at Rs. 48,200.00
Ladakh: 7 days at Rs. 50,990.00
Uttarakhand: 8 days at Rs. 39,290.00 (Land only)
Chaar Dhaam: 11 days at Rs. 59,990.00 (Land only)
Thomas Cook’s Grand Indian Holiday Sale
SOTC’s Super Holiday Sale
To strengthen customer confidence in travel, Thomas Cook & SOTC’s “TravShield” is India’s only safety commitment – with only vaccinated staff and co-passengers among many other precautions, building on their “Assured” travel safety protocols – developed in association with Apollo Clinics. TravShield & Assured together, ensure best in class safety and protection for travellers in the post Covid era, covering every distribution, delivery and partner touch point in the travel ecosystem.
Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited. said, “I am delighted to announce the launch of our Grand Indian Holiday Sale! We have timed the launch perfectly – coinciding with the booking window for the upcoming summer holiday season. With pent up travel demand, easing of restrictions and the world open to travel, customers are raring to take their long pending summer break. Our Grand Indian Holiday Sale offers unbeatable offers and discounts – intended to inspire customers to avail of special deals to book their favourite destination. To sweeten the deal, our Grand Indian Holiday Sale comes with an unbeatable Best Price Guarantee where we offer to pay the customer double the difference if he can find a better deal.
Additionally, a strong benefit to our customers is our unique Holiday Now and Pay After Return with no cost EMI, zero interest, zero down payment and zero processing fees.
I urge customers to book now to avail of our amazing deals – this is a limited time offer and valid only up to 20th May 2022.”
Mr. Daniel D’souza President & Country Head – Holidays, SOTC Travel said, “Customers are keen to escape the soaring temperatures and take their well-deserved summer holiday. To delight our customers, we are very excited to present our Super Holiday Sale with an extensive portfolio of air-inclusive holidays to a range of top domestic and international destinations at unbeatable pricing. To ensure peace of mind we have included risk free holidays with zero cancellation, easy & free rescheduling*, our safety program in association with Apollo Clinics, comprehensive travel insurance, on-ground teams and our expert tour managers.”