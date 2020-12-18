Thomas Cook India & SOTC eye strong pent up travel demand Launch 72 Hours Year-End Holiday Sale

Mumbai: Having witnessed strong demand from India’s travellers for their recent 72 Hour Holiday Flash Sale, Thomas Cook India, India’s leading integrated travel services company and its Group Company, SOTC Travel Ltd., have announced a 72 Hours Year-End Holiday Sale from December 18 – 20, 2020 to tap into the significant pent-up travel demand during the Christmas and New Year Season. On offer are a range of attractive domestic and international holidays starting at Rs. 3 600.00* and Rs. 23 299.00* respectively with exciting offers such as almost 50% back on a Dubai Holiday*, special discounts at some of the finest hotels, meal credits, gala dinners and more.

The 72 Hours Year-End Holiday Sale offers a range of India’s top destinations: from metros/mini metros such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Pune to celebrate the festive season with loved ones to favourite holiday locales of Goa, Pondicherry, Thekkady, Darjeeling, Udaipur, Nainital, Shimla, etc. Select international destinations on offer include Dubai and Maldives.

Special offer for Dubai: Get almost 50% back on your Dubai holiday* – Pay Rs. 33 799.00* for 6 days and get Rs. 15 399.00 as Food and Beverage credit. Highlights: Stay at 4 star Millennium Hotel, Burj Khalifa 124th floor + Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo combo ticket, Souvenirs, Digital Photo, City Tour, Desert Safari with BBQ dinner, Marina Dhow Cruise with dinner.

Domestic Hotel and Cruise offers*: a delightful Christmas brunch buffet at the Ritz Carlton (Pune), complimentary room upgrade at the ITC Rajputana (Jaipur), 30% discount on Food and Beverage at Yu Resort during happy hours, attractive prices on stays at Marriott International, Accor, Holiday Inn, Zuri White Sands, 1 night complimentary on 2 nights stay at WelcomHeritage Hotels. Attractive prices on Antara Cruises.

Other domestic offers include: Flat 10%* off on Customized Holidays of over 5 nights stay; Flat 5%* off on Hidden Gems; Rs. 3 000.00* off on flight inclusive holidays.

Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. said, “As a celebratory mood fills the air with Christmas and New Year around the corner, Indians fatigued from the lockdown are displaying a strong appetite for travel. Our recent Flash Sale saw very encouraging uptick in bookings and so, to further catalyse transactions, we have introduced our 72 Hours Sale – Xmas and New Year Holiday Specials– packed with exclusive offers and special discounts!”

He added, “Our Virtual Holiday Store is open 365 days from 8 am to 12 midnight with our Holiday Experts ready to help you with your bookings while ensuring a safe, contactless yet personalized experience.”

Click here for Thomas Cook India’s 72 Hours Sale – Xmas and New Year Holiday Specials

Mr. Daniel D’souza, President & Country Head, Leisure, SOTC Travel said, “SOTC has introduced its 72 Hours Year-End Sale to provide best value deals to customers on their last minute travel plans for this festive season. Our customers stand to benefit from unbeatable offers, amazing flight inclusive holidays and special inclusions across an array of domestic and international destinations.”

He added, “Our 3 pronged health and safety initiative – Assured Insured Secured Program has been incorporated in all our holiday products offering physical as well as mental and financial security to give our customers complete peace of mind.”