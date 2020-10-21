Thomas Cook India & SOTC host a series of Virtual Customer Events in partnership with Marriott International

In a follow up to the launch of the Holiday with Confidence portfolio in collaboration with leading hospitality company, Marriott International, Thomas Cook India, India’s leading integrated travel services company and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, have come together, bringing a series of exclusive, virtual events for valued customers across India.

In an initiative to celebrate the spirit of the upcoming festive-holiday season and to catalyse travel demand, the companies hosted 19 engaging virtual consumer events- the Thomas Cook India Holiday Showcase & SOTC Holiday Preview at select Marriott brands such as The Ritz-Carlton, The St. Regis, W Hotels, JW Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance and Courtyard by Marriott covering key metros, mini metros and tier 2 cities across India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Baroda, Chandigarh, Surat, etc.

The event invited customers to a preview of a range of Holiday with Confidence packages curated in partnership with Marriott International along with exciting deals on Dusshera, Diwali, Christmas and New Year holiday packages. The fun-filled virtual event also included live culinary experiences with Marriott’s top chefs and mixologists, enthralling participants on classic twists and handy tips towards curating their signature cocktails, immunity booster drinks, acclaimed dishes, etc.

The virtual event also gave customers an opportunity to interact with Thomas Cook India & SOTC’s holiday experts and avail of exciting holiday offers- from the comfort and safety of their homes. At each city, one lucky winner attending the Thomas Cook India Holiday Showcase was given a free stay at a Marriott property; with one lucky winner per city attending the SOTC Holiday Preview, receiving a free Marriott restaurant meal voucher.

To convert the strong pent-up demand and build customer confidence in travel, Thomas Cook India and SOTC have been at the forefront of a series of innovative customer centric initiatives, including, the comprehensive Assured Safe Travel Program that focusses on health and safety, the Safe Holiday Helpline, COVID-negative certification services, along with the flexibility of date changes and attractive deals and savings to benefit the aspiring Indian traveller.

Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. said, “With the festive season around the corner we are witnessing an encouraging uptick in consumer demand to celebrate special occasions and anniversaries/birthdays at short drivable distances. And so, we are delighted to offer our customers a preview of attractive holiday options courtesy our partnership with Marriott – via the innovative Thomas Cook India Holiday Showcase. This unique virtual platform has been designed to help our customers plan their holidays and avail of special offers- all from the safety/comfort of their home.”

Mr. Daniel D’souza, President & Country Head, Leisure, SOTC Travel said, “The upcoming festive season presents multiple avenues for travellers to avail the best of offers. With an increasing number of Indians investing in staycation experiences, there has been a significant rise in queries and bookings this festive season.

As customers adopt safe, smart and digital approaches to travel planning with a strong preference for contactless services, our virtual SOTC Holiday Preview events in collaboration with Marriott International, have given us the ideal opportunity to interact, showcase our combined offerings and services while planning the perfect safe holiday for our valued customers.”

Mr. Ramesh Daryanani, Vice President, Global Sales, Asia Pacific said, “We are pleased to be partnering with Thomas Cook & SOTC India to engage customers via this unique virtual event. These events give us the opportunity to showcase some of our exciting destinations around the world combined with curated experiences for the upcoming holiday season.”

Customer Testimonials:

“I enjoyed participating in Thomas Cook India’s Holiday Showcase event. It is a great platform to plan your dream holiday with the experts and also avail of the special offers and discounts that they have in store for you. I also had the exciting opportunity to interact with Marriott’s Chef Dane Fernandes from The St. Regis Mumbai and learn to prepare the signature Avocado 2.0. Definitely going to try this delicious dish at home!” – Mr. Arun Kumar Pandya, Mumbai.

“We are extremely delighted to have been a part of the Virtual SOTC Holiday Preview with Marriott International. The live culinary experience with a Marriott chef sharing convenient tips and a step by step method to creating their finest dish was interesting and fun. It was a great opportunity to view and enquire about the exclusive holiday specials such as the city break and staycation options within the Holiday with Confidence portfolio. We look forward to many more interactive events with SOTC.” – Mrs. Sonia Ajay Agarwal, Pune.