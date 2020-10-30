Thomas Cook India & SOTC Introduce Attractive Air Inclusive Holidays – Partner with IndiGo to launch Crazy Deals IndiGo Special

The upcoming festive season is a perfect opportunity to escape the pressures of lockdown. Travellers are yearning to holiday and explore new places and experiences. Eyeing the pent-up demand for travel, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., India’s leading integrated travel services company and its Group Company, SOTC Travel Ltd., have introduced Crazy Deals in partnership with IndiGo with a wide range of options and value add ons – at great pricing!

On offer are an array of top domestic destinations such as Goa, Udaipur, Jaipur, Kerala, Himachal, North East, Ranthambore, Mussoorie, Rishikesh, Chittorgarh, Andaman, among others, starting at an attractive price of Rs. 10 999.00* and international short-haul destinations such as Dubai and Maldives starting at Rs. 32 640.00* and Rs. 45 710.00* respectively.

Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. said, “We always strive towards delighting customers by striking the perfect balance between affordability and experience. And for the upcoming festive season, to benefit Indians who are hungry to travel again, we have curated Crazy Deals in partnership with IndiGo. These great value air-inclusive holidays are so easy to book and go! With our attractive pricing and inclusions, we aim to catalyze demand across a wide segment of travellers from India’s metro, tier 2 and 3 cities as well.”

He added, “Our Assured Program in partnership with Apollo Clinics ensures meticulous health & safety protocols across every touch-point and to further assist our customers, we have tied up with ICMR accredited labs to offer seamless, contactless end-to-end COVID-negative certification services – across India. Our Safe Holiday Helpline is yet another meaningful consumer initiative – a free service to support customers in safe holiday planning.”

Click here for details on Thomas Cook India’s Dekho Apna Desh Crazy Deals (IndiGo Special), Dubai – Crazy Deals (IndiGo Special), Dubai Fully Loaded – Crazy Deals (IndiGo Special), Maldives – Crazy Deals (IndiGo Special)

Mr. Daniel D’souza, President & Country Head, Leisure, SOTC Travel said, “While Indian travellers are price-conscious, they also seek value in their holiday package. They long to spend some quality vacation time with their family and friends. Understanding this need of customers, SOTC has launched Crazy Deals in partnership with IndiGo. Travellers with pocket-friendly budgets can now avail the best deals that offer air-inclusive value-driven packages to domestic and international destinations. As customers recognise the value and peace of mind of booking with reputed brands, we have introduced a range of assured, insured & secured holidays in line with our Safe Travel program to suit customer requirements.”

He added, “As health and safety is a key concern, all our holidays come with ‘Assured’ – a comprehensive program to safe travel in the COVID-19 era in partnership with Apollo Clinics. To further assist our customers, we have launched India’s first Safe Holiday Helpline, a free service to the public – offering expert guidance & assistance for safe holiday planning, visa assistance, country-specific updates, on-ground health and safety measures, travel documentation, health certification, etc. and have also tied up with ICMR accredited labs to offer seamless end-to-end COVID-negative certification services with contactless facilitation – across India.”

Click here for details on SOTC Travel’s Crazy Deals (IndiGo Special)

*Per person on twin sharing basis

*Terms and conditions apply

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to partner with Thomas Cook India and SOTC to introduce air-inclusive holiday deals. We also introduced products like 6E double seat, multiple hotel partnerships and accelerated reward points on Ka-ching card in-line with consumer demand over the last few months. We have been consistently working towards stimulating customer demand, resulting in the 6.4Mn travellers placing their trust in IndiGo post lockdown, for a safe and hassle-free travel onboard our lean clean flying machines.”

Highlights:

Dubai – Crazy Deals (IndiGo Special)*

· Return Airfare on IndiGo

· 5 night’s accommodation with breakfast

· Return Airport Transfers (Dubai International Airport)

· Dubai Visa Charges Included

· 5% VAT Charges Included

· Travel Insurance

Dubai Fully Loaded – Crazy Deals (IndiGo Special)*

· Return Airfare on IndiGo

· 5 night’s accommodation with breakfast

· Return Airport Transfers (Dubai International Airport)

· Dubai Visa Charges Included

· 5% VAT Charges Included

· Travel Insurance

· Sightseeing and Attractions include Dubai City Tour on Seat In Coach Basis, Desert Safari with Barbeque Dinner and transfers, Dhow Cruise with Dinner, At the Top Burj Khalifa – 124th Floor along with entry ticket to Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo

Maldives – Crazy Deals based on Arena Beach Resort (IndiGo Special)*

· Return Airfare on IndiGo

· 4 night’s accommodation in a Deluxe Sea View Room with breakfast, lunch and dinner

· Travel Insurance

Maldives – Crazy Deals based on Sheraton Full Moon Resort & Spa (IndiGo Special)*

· Return Airfare on IndiGo

· 4 night’s accommodation in a Deluxe Room with breakfast and dinner

· 1 Child (between 3 – 11 years) stays free on sharing basis with parents

· Travel Insurance

Goa – Crazy Deal (IndiGo Special)*

· Return Airfare on IndiGo

· 3 night’s accommodation with breakfast