Thomas Cook India & SOTC partner with Air Asia & Sterling Holiday Resorts

Mumbai: A combination of a missed holidays in 2020 coupled with positive sentiment around the vaccine roll-out has created a strong uptick in travel demand. In a bid to catalyze this potential for India’s upcoming summer season, Thomas Cook India, India’s leading integrated travel services company, and its Group Company, SOTC Travel Ltd., announced their Summer Holiday Sale, from March 4-15, 2021. The companies have partnered with Air Asia and Sterling Holiday Resorts to launch exclusive deals: Book Your Summer Holiday & Get Your Flight Tickets Free and Full Holidays at Half Price – to a range of favourite domestic and international destinations. Stays at Sterling Holiday Resorts come with the flexibility/choice of 28 resorts bookable up to 15 days prior departure, complimentary dinner and free accommodation for a child below 6 years. In addition, customers can avail of unique holiday options/experiences like private villas with a private chef and concierge services and exciting adventure/ nature options of camping, trekking, diving and biking.

To ensure health and safety of customers, Thomas Cook India & SOTC have put together a holistic three pronged customer confidence-building program in the form of Assured-Insured-Secured that covers every aspect of physical safety as well as mental and financial security to give the customer complete peace of mind. The companies have launched several meaningful initiatives: The Assured Safe Travel Program and Doctor on Call 24×7 service in partnership with Apollo Clinics; India’s first Safe Holiday Helpline, a free service offering expert guidance & assistance for safe holiday planning, visa assistance, country specific updates, on-ground health and safety measures, health certification, etc. and seamless COVID-negative certification services via a tie up with ICMR accredited labs.

Based on the improved positive sentiment as the vaccination drive rolls out across India, Thomas Cook India and SOTC’s Summer Holiday Sale has been perfectly timed to help travellers book their summer vacation by availing of the range of attractive benefits on offer.

Exciting deals that form part of Thomas Cook India and SOTC’s Summer Holiday Sale are:

· Book your Summer Holiday & Get Your Flight Tickets Free: Holidays starting at Rs. 18 300.00* with free flight tickets (includes airfare ex-Mumbai, accommodation, meals, sightseeing, transfers). Customers can also fly from the nearest airport to their home at a nominal additional cost. A variety of destinations and delightful experiences are on offer: Sea Kart adventure in Andamans, a thrilling ATV Ride at Nubra Valley, picnic lunch at Corbett or at an apple orchard in Himachal, a Kalaripayattu show in Kerala, a shikara ride on Dal Lake, a complimentary family photo shoot in the North East, a visit to Kedarnath by helicopter…

· Full Holiday – Half Price! includes airfare, accommodation, meals, sightseeing, transfers for tours to Maldives, Dubai, Seychelles

Customers are also presented with a range of exciting options such as:

· Private Stays: Private Villas with services of a chef & concierge

· Adventure: camping, trekking, diving & biking trips to Ladakh, Spiti, Andamans and many more

· One India – One Price: Sterling Resorts – 3 days stay at just Rs. 7 990.00 per person. Choose from 28 resorts across India up to 15 days prior to travel (child below 6 years stays free and complimentary dinners)

Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. said, “Think summer and holidays are the first thing that comes to one’s mind. And, in view of the missed vacation opportunity last year, travel demand is clearly on the upswing. As affordable holidays are a key customer demand, our Summer Holiday Sale presents great offers – free flight tickets on summer holiday bookings, full holidays at half price and more. Customers can choose from trending domestic destinations, including Himachal, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Kashmir, Andamans and international destinations like Dubai, Maldives, and Seychelles.”

Click here for more details on Thomas Cook India’s Summer Holiday Sale

Mr. Daniel D’souza, President & Country Head, Leisure, SOTC Travel said, “As the vaccine rollout accelerates, homebound Indian travellers are eager to plan their summer break in 2021 after having skipped it last year. Reinforcing our commitment to consistently provide value for our customers, SOTC has introduced Summer Holiday Sale that offers the best deals such as free flight tickets on summer holiday bookings, full holidays at half price etc. Travellers with pocket friendly budgets can now avail of our value packages to a wide range of domestic and international destinations.”