Thomas Cook India & SOTC tap into growing demand for active outdoor holidays

Bengaluru, May 18, 2022: India’s leading women’s fashion brand – W, opened its largest experiential store in the heart of Bengaluru, Indira Nagar. Spread across two floors, the digitally enhanced store offers a bouquet of experiences and reaffirms the brand’s promise of offering the complete Head-to-Toe fashion solution to the contemporary Indian women. It houses the complete range of W products across multiple categories like apparel, footwear, cosmetics and jewellery; with each product carefully curated with fashion, fit and quality at the core.

The new retail identity of the brand is unconventional and chic with a sublime blend of modernity and Indian vibes. It presents diverse offerings with a story-telling approach, giving the consumer an option to mix-&-match different products and experience their perfect Head-to-toe look.

Talking about the newly opened concept store, Anant Daga, Managing Director, TCNS Clothing Co Ltd. said, “Our new store is a glimpse into the future of what the brand is going to bring to its consumers. At W, we’ve always believed in staying ahead of the fashion curve. Our consumer has evolved with time, and so has the brand. In the last couple of years, W has moved from an apparel only brand to a lifestyle brand that offers complete wardrobe solution to its consumers, and our new store is a true representation of that. Housing our diverse range of collections and new product categories, this store has brought life to all the new initiatives that we’ve incubated over the last couple of years for our ever-evolving consumer.”

In addition to offering multiple product categories, the store also offers new collections from FOLKSONG – an exclusive collection which offers Authentic, Soulful and Handcrafted products, WISHFUL – a premium occasion wear with elegant ethnic designs and WESTERN WEAR which presents Indian design inspiration in classy western silhouettes. Moreover, being an inclusive fashion brand, W has also added Plus sizes, an extension to their existing size chart – 20 and 22; ensuring the newly launched styles are available across size range for its consumers.

