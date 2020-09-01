Thomas Cook India & SOTC tap into the demand for offbeat/unique experiences Launch India’s Hidden Gems

Mumbai, September 1, 2020: The pent-up travel demand due to the lockdown has resulted in a new-found interest in Destination India. Consumers are moving away from crowds/traditional tourist spots while seeking to discover India’s untold stories and traveller secrets. And to tap into this demand for non-standard/unique journeys, Thomas Cook India, India’s leading integrated travel services company and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, have introduced India’s Hidden Gems. Starting at an attractive price of Rs. 11 500.00*, the holidays include accommodation for 2 nights/3 days at 4-5 star hotels or delightful boutique properties, breakfast and additional dining experience, unique sightseeing, private transport and travel insurance.

Bringing to life nuggets of India’s fascinating history-heritage, spectacular scenic beauty and unparalleled travel experiences, Thomas Cook India and SOTC’s Hidden Gems incorporates a handpicked selection of Exquisite Locales: from Khajuraho, Rishikesh, Udaipur, Munnar, Jawai Sagar, Manali, Coorg, Kollam, Thekkady, Pachmarhi, Kabini, Bandhavgarh, Lalsot and Goa, amongst others.

Exceptional Experiences: An array of exciting traveller secrets have been woven into each journey,

including a jeep safari amidst the lush plantations of Kolukkumalai, Munnar – the highest tea estate in the Western Ghats, a royal 4-course dining experience set against an evening bonfire at the luxurious Amritara Pali Jawai Sagar, picturesque coffee & spice plantation tours in Coorg aboard a specially designed jeep, an exclusive, private, night drive and stargazing experience in a gipsy at Pachmarhi, a unique bush-dining experience in Bandhavgarh, a vintage car drive around Udaipur’s picturesque lake, mangrove walks in the Sundarbans biosphere or the heady adrenalin rush of bungee jumping in Rishikesh, etc.

Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. said,

“Together with significant pent up travel demand, the lockdown has seen growing interest from Indians wanting to re-discover their own country, yet seeking non-standard experiences. And so, our teams have

conceptualised Hidden Gems – holidays that offer unparalleled experiences at exquisite locations across

India – at attractive prices starting at just Rs. 11 500.00*. Catering to a range of segments from families,

couples, solo travellers to adventure seekers and wildlife enthusiasts, our Hidden Gems offers a well-deserved break, coupled with exceptional experiences that rejuvenate: be it bush-dining in Bandhavgarh, mangrove walks amidst the stark beauty of the Sundarbans or the thrill of bungee jumping in Rishikesh, etc.”

He added, “Our Assured Program in partnership with Apollo Clinics ensures meticulous health & safety protocols across every touch-point and to further assist our customers, we have tied up with ICMR accredited labs to offer seamless end-to-end COVID-negative certification services with contactless facilitation – across India. Our Safe Holiday Helpline is yet another meaningful consumer initiative – a free service to support customers in safe holiday planning. With our zero cancellation, flexible rescheduling and our guaranteed refund promise, we want to ensure that all our customers travel smooth.”

Mr. Daniel D’souza, President and Country Head, Leisure, SOTC Travel said, “The choice of destination and the experiences offered inspires travel decisions across all age groups, especially among millennials.

From exploring the local cuisine to finding offbeat experiences at every destination, Indian travellers wish to explore the unknown. Given the current situation and in order to satisfy their desire for immersive experiences, SOTC has designed unique domestic experiences that highlight this trend of experiential travel. These include incorporating workshops, wellness experiences, culturally immersive activities, food and drink experiences, outdoor activities and more.”

He added, “As health and safety is a key concern, all our holidays come with ‘Assured’ – a comprehensive program to safe travel in the COVID-19 era in partnership with Apollo Clinics. To further assist our customers, we have launched India’s first Safe Holiday Helpline, a free service to the public – offering expert guidance & assistance for safe holiday planning, visa assistance, country-specific updates, on-ground health and safety measures, travel documentation, health certification, etc. and have also tied up with ICMR accredited labs to offer seamless end-to-end COVID-negative certification services with contactless facilitation – across India.”