Mumbai: Thomas Cook India, India’s leading integrated travel services company and its Group company, SOTC Travel, have reinvented their portfolio of holiday offerings this festive season, with the launch of unique river cruise journeys together with Antara Cruises, India’s leading luxury river cruising company. From exclusive all-suite accommodation, luxurious on-board amenities, gastronomy experiences to wellness/on-board activities and shore excursions, the cruise itineraries are designed to ensure a fresh and transformative experience while exploring spiritual river routes and fascinating destinations steeped in culture and heritage – from Kolkata and back.

While cruise tourism in India has been witnessing strong growth, India’s riverways offer a significant yet underleveraged opportunity. To tap into this potential, together with the strong pent up travel demand and re-emergence of domestic tourism, Thomas Cook India & SOTC have curated special Christmas, New Year, Valentine’s Day and Holi river cruise packages starting at an attractive price of Rs. 50 000.00* per person, offering Indians unmatched & unforgettable holidays.

Highlights:

Price includes accommodation, all meals (breakfast/ lunch/ high tea/ dinner)

Evening Cocktail hour with choice of beverages and snacks

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Daily sightseeing with an onboard guide

Spacious air-conditioned lounge

Thomas Cook India & SOTC’s comprehensive Assured Safe Travel Program in partnership with Apollo Clinics together with Antara Assure – heightened hygiene, health, and safety protocol

Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. said, “At Thomas Cook India, we have maximised on the lockdown to re-imagine our holiday business and I am delighted to present this fresh and exciting new product of river cruises. The fascinating journey across the mighty Ganges, India’s powerful ancient waterway, offers customers a delightful blend of history, culture, heritage, and wellness. The array of exceptional dining experiences, amenities, and activities like spa, yoga classes, outdoor and indoor kid activities, present our customers with yet another exciting holiday option to choose from. With travel dates strategically timed around key holidays such as Christmas, New Year, Republic Day, Valentine’s Day and Holi, we aim to offer India a unique holiday experience and at attractive price points.”