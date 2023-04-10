Thomas Cook India & SOTC Travel ink exclusive long term agreement with Mandai Wildlife Group to target the high growth India market

Mumbai, April 10, 2023: Thomas Cook (India) Limited, India’s leading omnichannel travel services company, and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, have signed an exclusive long-term MOU with Mandai Wildlife Group(MWG) to leverage the significant and growing India market opportunity. Thomas Cook & SOTC’s consumer data reveals strong travel appetite from Indian consumers – with a significant surge in demand of over 200% for short haul destinations Vs. 2022. Under the MoU, Mandai Wildlife Group and the Companies will partner to maximize India’s rapid recovery-growth post-pandemic and drive visitations to Mandai Wildlife Reserve, the integrated nature and wildlife destination in northern Singapore, home to the Night Safari, River Wonders, and Singapore Zoo. The MOU comes at an opportune time as Mandai Wildlife Group’s latest wildlife park, BirdParadise, soft opens on May 8, 2023. The partnership extends across two axes of product development andmarketingtoofferIndiansexcitingmultiattractioncombodealsandspecialmealinclusiveprograms.

Given current visa challenges for long-haul destinations, Singapore’s easy visa and extensive air connectivity offer convenient access to Mandai Wildlife Reserve. The wildlife destination is a favorite across ThomasCook & SOTC’s consumer segments and via the MOU, the Companies intend to target multi-generational families, young professionals, couples, and groups of friends for the upcoming summer holidays and beyond. Additionally, with the overall drop in consumer age by approx. 10 years, Thomas Cook & SOTC aim to tap into the growing demand from youngIndia’sGen Z and millennials segment.

With the pandemic having created a newfound appreciation for nature, Mandai Wildlife Reserve offers India’svisitorsa window into the wild through the Singapore Zoo, known for its’openconcept’ habitats; RiverWonders, Asia’s first and only river-themed wildlife park and Night Safari, the world’s first nocturnal wildlife park. MWG’s partnership with Thomas Cook and SOTC will also focus on promoting the new Bird Paradise, Asia’s largest bird park. At 17 hectares, Bird Paradise houses 3500 birds and over 400 species across 10 zones including large walk-through aviaries, a penguin habitat standalone dedicated to birds of high conservation value. Guestscanalsolookforwardtonewavianpresentationsaswellaskeeper-led experiences such as Keeper Talks and feeding sessions for close encounters with the birds and inter actions with the animal care team.