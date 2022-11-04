Thomas Cook India & SOTC Travel inspire customers to explore Incredible India

Mumbai, November 4, 2022: India offers a diversity of iconic global experiences within the country that are on par or surpass their international counterparts. While Indians travel around the world to witness unique sights, India offers this and much more – across the length and breadth of her fascinating geography.In a focussed endeavour to showcase India’s delightful diversity, Thomas Cook (India) Limited – India’s leading omnichannel travel services company and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, have introduced a special range of Enchanting India Holidays to inspire Indians to discover and explore their own country.

Thomas Cook & SOTC’s thoughtfully curated itineraries include the snow-capped peaks of Gulmarg and the picturesque landscapes of Khajjiarthat offer fascinating appeal akin to the Swiss Alps; Andaman’s pristine beaches- blue waters that compare with Phuket; Chattisgarh’sChitrakote Falls – India’sNiagara Falls; Kashmir’s 30 acres of tulip gardens that compete with Holland; the lush and languid backwaters of Kerala offer unique appeal outplaying Venice’s canals; Andhra Pradesh’sGandikota Hills – India’s Grand Canyon and more.

The Companies’ customised product range also offers India’s hidden gems: surreal landscapes of Kashmir’s Gurez and Doodhpathari valleys, Chenab Bridge – the world’s highest rail bridge or Dal Lake’s floating post office; Arunachal Pradesh’sDamro- the longest hanging bridge, Ziro Valley and majestic monasteries of Tawang; Maharashtra’sLonar Lake – a meteoric marvel and Meghalaya’s awe-inspiring living root bridges. For wellness and rejuvenation, India’s choices are plentiful: Kerala’s Ayurveda, yoga in the Himalayas to Tibetan medicinal therapy in Uttarakhand.

Thomas Cook & SOTC’sEnchanting India Holidays portfolio presents customers with a wide range of exciting options, customisable as per their preference:

• Private Villas with a Chef & Concierge; unique stays in forts, tea/coffee plantations, Havelis or palaces

• Camping, Trekking & Biking Trips to destinations such as Ladakh, Spiti and many more

• Romantic getaways for honeymooners or to celebrate special days include Goa, Udaipur, Kashmir, Alleppey, Nainital, Manali, Pondicherry, Hampi and North East

• Spiritual tours to Char Dham, Kumbh, KailashYatra, etc.

• Wellness and Spa Retreats

Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited. said, “India has a wealth of global experiences within the country that have the potential to put international travel on hold! Our Enchanting India Holidays portfolio offers customers iconic experiences within the diversity of our country – that are at par or surpass their global counterparts. From hidden gems to quaint offbeat locations, India’s mesmerizing geography is waiting to be discovered: from the glorious tulip gardens in Srinagar, the snowy peaks of Gulmarg, azure waters of the Andamans to the serene backwaters of Kerala – our holidays are designed to inspire customers to explore our incredible country in-depth and can be co-curated with our experts as per the customer’s preference/requirement.”

Mr. Daniel D’souza President & Country Head – Holidays, SOTC Travel said, “India’s landscapes are as enchantingly varied as her culture. Our Enchanting India Holidays bring exclusive products with unique offbeat experiences that give our customers a fascinating exploration into undiscovered India. From captivating wildlife to pristine beaches, outdoor adventure and spiritual holidays – these getaways offer our customers quality time in scenic settings. We invite our customers to discover the diverse travel experiences our beautiful country has to offer.”