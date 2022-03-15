Thomas Cook India & SOTC Travel introduce innovative “Ultra Flexible” European holidays

Mumbai, 15th, March 2022: The recent announcement on the reopening of India’s scheduled flights has resulted in a surge of positive consumer sentiment. Post a wait of over two years, Indians are now longing to travel the world. To leverage this strong pent up demand and help customers plan their much-awaited summer holidays, Thomas Cook (India) Limited – India’s leading omnichannel travel services company and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, have introduced “Ultra Flexible” holidays that offers flexibility, choice and convenience at unbeatable pricing. The 8-day tour features 5 days in Switzerland with the flexibility of choosing 3 days in either France, Italy or Austria – free! “Ultra Flexible” holidays comes without the restrictions of either minimum number of co-travellers, fixed dates, airlines or fixed timings for sightseeing, hence making it completely flexible.
Thomas Cook and SOTC’s internal data-consumer insights reveal that with the constant changes brought on by the pandemic, flexibility is a key traveller need. Hence to offer its customers the power of choice and much-needed flexibility, the Companies have introduced unique “Ultra Flexible” holidays – at a truly unbelievable price of Rs.99,000.00. Basis customer demand, Switzerland has been selected as the prime destination, with customers getting to choose their second European destination from 3 favourites: France, Italy or Austria – free of cost!
Added advantages are manifold: Customers are empowered with a choice – to depart on any date, travel with a companion or a small group of friends or their family and add on their choice of the airline from their city of residence. To ensure maximum flexibility, only breakfast has been included, giving customers the option of experiencing the local cuisine or an Indian meal (with the convenience of pre-purchasing meal supplements at special pricing). Sightseeing has been kept easy-paced with no fixed-timings and incorporates delightful inclusions like premium mountain excursions, scenic train journeys, the Swiss Travel Pass, and more.
To build confidence in travel, Thomas Cook and SOTC’s “Ultra-Flexible” holidays comes with the reassurance of the Company’s local representatives in Europe.
Ultra-Flexible holidays: 8 Days Europe at Rs. 99,000.00 per person*
• 5 days in Switzerland plus the flexibility/choice of 3 additional days in France, Italy/ Austria – Free!
• Premium hotels; Breakfast Included
• Sightseeing at leisure – ensuring a relaxed holiday
• Swiss Pass valid for 3 days
• Paris famous hop-on/hop-off (to see the city at an easy pace)
• Premium mountain excursions
• Scenic internal train journeys
• Visa & Insurance
• Experienced local representative on the ground – for added reassurance
To strengthen customer confidence in travel, Thomas Cook & SOTC’s “TravShield” is India’s only safety commitment – with only vaccinated staff and co-passengers among many other precautions, building on their “Assured” travel safety protocols – developed in association with Apollo Clinics.
TravShield & Assured together, ensure best in class safety and protection for travellers in the post-Covid era, covering every distribution, delivery and partner touchpoint in the travel ecosystem.
Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited said “The genesis of this innovative product was the growing consumer need for flexibility/choice. Our “Ultra Flexible” holidays hence ushers in complete flexibility – a very attractive proposition of an 8 day Europe holiday for just Rs.99,000.00. With 5 days in scenic Switzerland as the hub, customers are offered a choice of 3 additional days in France, Italy or Austria, making it a full 8 day itinerary.
He added, “With premium hotels and exclusive mountain excursions, our “Ultra-Flexible” holidays are easy-paced as we have chosen highly flexible inclusions like hop-on-hop-off city tours, the Swiss Travel Pass and have included merely breakfast – allowing customers the flexibility of selecting their dining preferences (local cuisine/Indian) as per their choice. We’ve removed all the restrictions that would typically come with such tours – to ensure complete flexibility: so no fixed departure dates or fixed departure cities, no minimum number of co-travellers and no fixed airline! This is an unbelievable offer and we look forward to our customers booking by March 25th to avail of the amazing benefits.”
Mr. Daniel D’Souza, President & Country Head – Holidays, SOTC Travel, said “The pandemic has ushered in new and changed consumer behaviours and flexibility has emerged a key traveller demand. Hence to delight our customers, we have curated “Ultra-Flexible” holidays that comes at an unbeatable price. The tour has been thoughtfully designed by our holiday experts and features our traveller favourite of Switzerland as the key destination, with the flexibility and choice of adding on France, Italy or Austria basis their preference – free of cost!
With the reopening of India’s skies, we want our customers to enjoy a very special summer vacation either as a solo traveller, as a couple or with their family and friends.
This is my personal invite to our customers to make the most of this limited-time offer and book their long-awaited European vacation – on our “Ultra-Flexible” holidays.”
“Additionally, our unique omnichannel network offers customers the convenience of selecting their preferred mode of contacting us: via our holiday aps, virtual holiday store, portal, call centre or extensive retail outlets pan India.”