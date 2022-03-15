Thomas Cook India & SOTC Travel introduce innovative “Ultra Flexible” European holidays

Mumbai, 15th, March 2022: The recent announcement on the reopening of India’s scheduled flights has resulted in a surge of positive consumer sentiment. Post a wait of over two years, Indians are now longing to travel the world. To leverage this strong pent up demand and help customers plan their much-awaited summer holidays, Thomas Cook (India) Limited – India’s leading omnichannel travel services company and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, have introduced “Ultra Flexible” holidays that offers flexibility, choice and convenience at unbeatable pricing. The 8-day tour features 5 days in Switzerland with the flexibility of choosing 3 days in either France, Italy or Austria – free! “Ultra Flexible” holidays comes without the restrictions of either minimum number of co-travellers, fixed dates, airlines or fixed timings for sightseeing, hence making it completely flexible.

Thomas Cook and SOTC’s internal data-consumer insights reveal that with the constant changes brought on by the pandemic, flexibility is a key traveller need. Hence to offer its customers the power of choice and much-needed flexibility, the Companies have introduced unique “Ultra Flexible” holidays – at a truly unbelievable price of Rs.99,000.00. Basis customer demand, Switzerland has been selected as the prime destination, with customers getting to choose their second European destination from 3 favourites: France, Italy or Austria – free of cost!

Added advantages are manifold: Customers are empowered with a choice – to depart on any date, travel with a companion or a small group of friends or their family and add on their choice of the airline from their city of residence. To ensure maximum flexibility, only breakfast has been included, giving customers the option of experiencing the local cuisine or an Indian meal (with the convenience of pre-purchasing meal supplements at special pricing). Sightseeing has been kept easy-paced with no fixed-timings and incorporates delightful inclusions like premium mountain excursions, scenic train journeys, the Swiss Travel Pass, and more.

To build confidence in travel, Thomas Cook and SOTC’s “Ultra-Flexible” holidays comes with the reassurance of the Company’s local representatives in Europe.

Ultra-Flexible holidays: 8 Days Europe at Rs. 99,000.00 per person*

• 5 days in Switzerland plus the flexibility/choice of 3 additional days in France, Italy/ Austria – Free!

• Premium hotels; Breakfast Included

• Sightseeing at leisure – ensuring a relaxed holiday

• Swiss Pass valid for 3 days

• Paris famous hop-on/hop-off (to see the city at an easy pace)

• Premium mountain excursions

• Scenic internal train journeys

• Visa & Insurance

• Experienced local representative on the ground – for added reassurance

To strengthen customer confidence in travel, Thomas Cook & SOTC’s “TravShield” is India’s only safety commitment – with only vaccinated staff and co-passengers among many other precautions, building on their “Assured” travel safety protocols – developed in association with Apollo Clinics.

TravShield & Assured together, ensure best in class safety and protection for travellers in the post-Covid era, covering every distribution, delivery and partner touchpoint in the travel ecosystem.