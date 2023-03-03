Thomas Cook India & SOTC Travel launch a wide range of immersive Holiday experiences exclusively for women, ahead of International Women’s Day

Mumbai, March 3, 2023:Thomas Cook (India) Limited – India’s leading omnichannel travel services company and its Group Company, SOTC Travel’s consumer data indicates a significantly growing demand of over 40% from India’s women travellers – this is across segments of Gen Z, millennials, girl gang/BFF travel, bachelorette trips, kitty party getaways, solo travellers and more. With a strategic intent to target this high potential segment and commemorate International Women’s Day, the Companies have reintroduced a range of attractive holidays that offer an eclectic blend of leisure, wellness breaks, shopping getaways and adventure trips. The extensive range of holidays offers ready-to-book and personalised products to a host of domestic and international destinations – with exclusive offers like Buy One Get One Free and an exclusive 10% discount for all women travellers*.

Woman travellers today are bold, independent and looking to explore new and authentic experiences by venturing outside their comfort zones, willing to experiment with destinations and activities. To support women design their perfect holiday, the Companies’ holiday experts have carefully designed a range of budget, value, affordable luxury as well as luxury products; with a diversity of interest-based itineraries including outdoor-adventure, self-drives, cruises, culture, spa-wellness, gastronomy and shopping. Based on insights from its women travellers, Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel have incorporated an array of immersive experiences like indulging in authentic local cuisine, supporting local businesses, learning a new skill/craft, exploring the hidden gems of the destination and more.

Additionally, the companies have organized exclusive women’s group tours will be accompanied by expert lady tour managers to offer added assurance and safety.

Women want to have fun while they travel and hence the Companies’ have incorporated an eclectic mix of exciting and exhilarating experiences. Options include: fun pub crawls and Vespa rides in Singapore, bicycle trips – Spain, Muay Thai (kick boxing) and spa wellness – Thailand, cooking with a local chef and rainforest experiences like ziplining – Malaysia, staying in a chateau or taking a culinary course at the famed Le Cordon Bleu – France, scenic rail journeys across Switzerland using the Swiss Travel Pass. Also, spiritual retreats -in Indonesia, snorkeling/scuba diving – in Maldives; exploring the famed Jeju Islands or shopping K-beauty cosmetics, experiencing the famed Jimjilbang spas/saunas – South Korea, whiskey trails in Japan; vineyard tours and wine tasting at Hunter Valley, Yarra or combined with the thrill of whale watching – Western Australia, and more.

Adventure seekers can opt for sky diving or white/black water rafting in the adventure capital of the world – New Zealand’s Queenstown, mangrove canoeing – Abu Dhabi, game drives at India’s leading reserves, surfing – Pondicherry, biking across the panoramic vistas from Srinagar to Leh, trekking in Ladakh, Himachal, Uttarakhand& Sikkimand more.

Retail therapy enthusiasts can go shopping with a personal shopper in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, or shop till you drop at McArthurGlenluxe designer outlets across Europe and La Valle Village, Paris Cruises represent a unique value proposition: an all-inclusive holiday without the hassle of multiple check-in/check-out and transfers. Cordelia continues to be a domestic favourite, while popular international sailings include Mediterranean cruises, Scandinavian Cruises, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Genting Dream Cruises. Besides sea/ocean cruises, luxury river cruising like Avalon Waterways, Uniworld River Cruises and Viking Cruises are also witnessing noteworthy demand.

Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited said,“Indian women have emerged as a valuable customer segment for us. Travel makes one feel empowered, and the quintessential woman traveller today seeks non-standard experiences. They are keen to explore new locales, cuisines, learn new skills that stay with them for life. To appeal to this important customer segment, and to commemorate International Women’s Day, we have reintroduced a host of products that include an eclectic mix of outdoor-adventure, self-drives, cruises, culture, spa-wellness and gastronomy.”

Mr. Daniel D’souza President & Country Head – Holidays, SOTC Travel said, “The evolution of India’s women traveller represents a significant opportunity as they continue pushing the boundaries of traditional travel and indulge in unique and offbeat experiences. The new age Indian woman traveller prefers to explore the world based on to her unique preferences/passions. To cater to this evolving segment, our expert travel planners have handpicked experiences that are sure to delight every woman traveler and help them plan a well-deserved break. We welcome our women customers with exclusive offers, exceptional pricing and range of attractive products – to celebrate this special day!”