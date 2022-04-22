Thomas Cook India sustains its strategic partnership with Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC)

Mumbai, April 22, 2022: Thomas Cook (India) Limited, India’s leading omnichannel travel services company, has signed a strategic agreement with Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) in a sustained endeavour to promote the Maldives by boosting visibility and visitations from the high potential India market. The partnership will leverage Thomas Cook India’s diverse segments of leisure, MICE and B-leisure, coupled with the strength of its unique omnichannel/ phygital model – the significant size-scale of its extensive retail presence pan India, its portal, holidays app, unique virtual holiday store and call centre.

This partnership between Thomas Cook India and MMPRC will deploy a multi-pronged strategy focussed on product development, knowledge-training and marketing. The marketing campaign will extend across a viable range of external media and owned properties, including print, digital and social media platforms, web messages, emailers, etc. to position the Maldives as a top-of-mind destination and accelerate demand from India’s families, couples/honeymooners, millennials, young professionals, MICE and B-leisure segments.

Thomas Cook’s product portfolio offers ready-to-book holidays and personalised options, specially curated – based on each customer’s unique preferences; and a handy build-your-own holiday tool. Aimed at targeting every size of wallet, the Company’s product range extends across budget/value tours, affordable luxury and premium holidays – designed for India’s HNI-UHNI segment with stays at exclusive uber-luxury resorts.