Thomas Cook India targets strong growth potential of Punjab

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., India’s leading integrated travel services company has

strengthened its presence in Punjab with the launch of a new Gold Circle Partner franchise outlet in

Panchkula.

According to Thomas Cook India’s Holiday Readiness Report – Future of Travel post-COVID-19: 64%

respondents were keen on a domestic holiday. Given the lockdown and the pent-up demand for travel,

notable travel trends witnessed in the Punjab market include growing preference for self-drive holidays, workations, staycations and also affordable luxury breaks. The survey also revealed that 36% of respondents showed a preference for an international holiday. Short-haul destinations saw strong interest (41%) and with the reopening of India’s borders, destinations such as Dubai and Maldives have witnessed a growing interest from the Punjab market. In addition, favourites such as Europe (France, Switzerland, the UK, etc.) and the USA are also witnessing a growing number of enquiries.

The new Gold Circle Partner outlet in Panchkula offers consumers end-to-end travel solutions with a bouquet of travel and travel-related financial services, including International & Domestic Holidays (Group Tours, Personalised holidays, Cruises, etc.), Value Added Services like Travel Insurance; Visa Services, etc. To build consumer confidence in travel, the outlet will also offer Thomas Cook India’s Assured Program in partnership with Apollo Clinics and end-to-end COVID-negative certification services.

Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. said, “The Punjab market has always been a strong growth driver for Thomas Cook India and in order to further leverage this growth potential, we have selected a key catchment of sector 5, Panchkula, Chandigarh for our new Gold Circle Partner franchise outlet. The locality is among the leading business hubs and an upcoming residential locality offering us a diversity of retail consumers- across families, working professionals, Millenials, students, and B-Leisure.”

He added, “The well-being of our customers is our number one priority and given the current situation, every outlet including our new addition to the Thomas Cook India family, has been fumigated and sanitised professionally as per WHO/ICMR health & safety protocols. Our teams are ready to service customers after undergoing a detailed training programme on health protocols with online health assessments.

Our Assured Program in partnership with Apollo Clinics ensures meticulous health & safety protocols across every touch-point and to further assist our customers, we have tied up with ICMR accredited labs to offer seamless end-to-end COVID-negative certification services with contactless facilitation – across India. Our Safe Holiday Helpline is yet another meaningful consumer initiative – a free service to support customers in safe holiday planning.”

Gold Circle Partner Mr. Bijender Gahlyan, is a travel and tourism industry veteran and his expertise in the industry along with his extensive network will assist Thomas Cook India to further strengthen its presence in this growing market.