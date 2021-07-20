Thomas Cook & SOTC appointed as Authorised Ticket Resellers for Expo 2020 Dubai

India’s leading integrated travel services company, Thomas Cook India, and its Group Company, SOTC Travel Ltd., have been appointed as Authorised Ticket Resellers for Expo 2020 Dubai, to be held in Dubai from 1 October, 2021 to 31 March, 2022. The companies’ leadership positioning, extensive omnichannel distribution network, in addition to the diversity of their segments (across India’s leisure, business, b-leisure, MICE and B2B) will offer significant benefit in inspiring visitors to witness this once-in-a-lifetime global mega-event and ensure smooth and seamless end-to-end delivery.

With the theme and purpose of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, Expo 2020 will be the world’s most impactful global incubator for new ideas, catalysing an exchange of new perspectives and inspiring action to deliver real-life solutions to real-world challenges. Expo 2020 will provide a visually striking and emotionally inspiring 182 days, as more than 200 participants – including nations, multilateral organisations, businesses, and educational institutions, as well as millions of visitors – create the largest and most diverse World Expo ever.

To ensure Indian’s maximise on this unparalleled opportunity, Thomas Cook India and SOTC have designed a unique portfolio of ready-to-book products and customised experiences, specially curated to appeal to India’s leisure, business and MICE visitors. The 1-Day Tickets and Multi-Day Tickets incorporate unbeatable value with included attractions and shows as well as access to more than 200 pavilions.

‘Connecting Minds and Creating the Future’ through sustainability, mobility and opportunity brings visitors a first-hand insight into cutting-edge transportation, the future of communication (5G and mixed reality), sustainability (producing water from air, net-zero buildings that also generate electricity) and gastronomy with a difference (multisensory restaurants and more than 200 food-and-beverage outlets). Exclusive entertainment (all part of the entry ticket) top local and international artists, sound and light extravaganzas, with up to 60 events daily. With so much to see and experience, Thomas Cook India and SOTC have launched unique technology enabled solutions towards personalization – enabling travellers to create their own itinerary based on their personal preferences – to best optimize their Expo 2020 visits.

Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited. said, “We are delighted and honoured to be appointed an Authorised Ticket Reseller for Expo 2020 and have lined up an exciting range of unique products for every traveller – from India’s millennials, couples, families, students, business to MICE travellers. For industry associations, corporates/businesses, Expo 2020 is an ideal space for ideation/R&D/business and networking and our products have been tailor-made to cater to their specific needs too.”

Mr. Daniel D’souza President & Country Head, SOTC Travel said, “Expo 2020 is a vibrant platform, be it to learn, innovate or do business, and our unique product-service portfolio as an Authorised Ticket Reseller promises an extraordinary experience across all age groups and source markets from metros to regional India. Our company’s presence and reach countrywide will give consumers easy access to plan their perfect Expo trip/s with our experts – by visiting our retail stores or via our virtual holiday outlet. Expo 2020, stated to be the world’s greatest show awaits Indians and we look forward to creating a truly memorable experience for Indians.”

Ms. Sumathi Ramanathan, Vice President, Market Strategy and Sales, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Expo 2020 Dubai represents a global celebration of human ingenuity – one that promises an extraordinary experience for visitors of all ages, nationalities and interests – and I am specially delighted with our appointment of Thomas Cook India & SOTC as an Authorised Ticket Reseller to help us in our delivery for this highly viable market. Expo 2020 is ready to welcome the world, and with the support of Thomas Cook and SOTC, we invite Indians to join us and be part of the most diverse World Expo in history, as we build a better future for all.”