Thomas Cook & SOTC collaborate with Marriott International to launch the ‘Holiday with Confidence’ portfolio

Reiterating its customer commitment towards building a safe travel environment with the highest standards of hygiene, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., India’s leading integrated travel services

company, along with its Group Company SOTC Travel Ltd., have collaborated with leading hospitality

the company, Marriott International, to launch the Holiday with Confidence portfolio – holidays inbuilt with comprehensive protocols that ensure safe travel in the COVID-19 era. The launch is a continuum of a series of meaningful customer-first health & safety initiatives from Thomas Cook & SOTC: The Assured Safe Travel Program in partnership with Apollo Clinics, tie-up with ICMR accredited labs to deliver end-to-end contactless COVID-negative certification services pan India and the Safe Holiday Helpline – a free service to support customers in safe holiday planning

According to the Thomas Cook India & SOTC Holiday Readiness Travel Report, a significant 75%

respondents indicated health & safety as their overriding concern; 72% displayed a preference for reputed travel brands. Therefore, in an endeavour to build consumer confidence and offer them a safe and stress-free holiday experience, the companies have collaborated with Marriott International to launch the Holiday with Confidence portfolio that incorporates the collective expertise of the Thomas Cook & SOTC Assured Safe Travel Program in partnership with Apollo Clinics, and Marriott International’s Commitment to Clean.

Combining Marriott’s extensive footprint across India and its industry standards of hygiene and sanitization protocols, Thomas Cook & SOTC seek to redefine travel with distinctive holiday experiences across its range of staycations, workations, drive cations and quick getaways across 16 participating Marriott International brands, comprising – The Ritz-Carlton, The St. Regis, W Hotels, JW Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Le Meridien, Renaissance, Marriott Executive Apartments, Tribute, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Aloft and Four Points by Sheraton. Special experiences across the Marriott properties include an exclusive 4-course dining experience by a speciality chef, a private session with a golf pro at the historic Poona Club Golf Club, pizza making classes, fun activities at the Kids & Family Club and a romantic movie-under-the-stars, among many others.

The Holiday with Confidence international selection includes- attractive discounts on spa treatments to shark feeding attractions, fun and exciting water sport activities in key resort destinations, and more.

Mr. Madhavan Menon, Chairman and Managing Director, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. said, “Health &

Safety form a critical element of our customer-first strategy at Thomas Cook India & SOTC and this is

reflected in the series of meaningful initiatives aimed at building customer confidence: our Assured Safe Travel Program in partnership with Apollo Clinics, our COVID-negative certification services and Safe Holiday Helpline. I am hence delighted to announce our association with Marriott International that reiterates our customer promise of health & safety with the launch of our Holiday with Confidence portfolio. This partnership brings together the power of our collective brands in delivering comprehensive hygiene and safety protocols via the Thomas Cook & SOTC Assured Safe Travel Program and Marriott’s Commitment to Clean designed by the Marriott Global Cleanliness Council.”

He added, “As part of our Holiday with Confidence program, our customers also benefit from the

exceptional hospitality of Marriott International, combined with the holiday expertise of Thomas Cook India and SOTC.”

Commenting on the partnership Mr. Rajeev Menon – President – Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China),

Marriott International said, “The travel-related implications (of Covid-19) have been unprecedented and fast-changing. As restrictions and lockdowns are becoming more relaxed, there is a cautious return-to-travel, with consumers putting their faith in brands they trust. In keeping with our endeavour to restore confidence in travel & stays across our hotels, Marriott International is very pleased to partner with Thomas Cook & SOTC in bringing the Holiday with Confidence portfolio of experiences to our guests. With Marriott’s Commitment to Clean initiative and Thomas Cook & SOTC’s dedication to responsible travel, we have developed a harmonized set of health and cleanliness protocols, that will enable guests to re-experience the joy of travel through elevated and unique hotel experiences.”