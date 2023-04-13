Three ECMO Adenovirus survivors reunite with Medica’s lifesaving team to spread hope

Mumbai / Kolkata, 13 April 2023: While the entire city was witnessing a life-threatening situation due to Adenovirus claiming the lives of young children, Medica on the other hand was delighted to witness several children going home, cured with ECMO support. Medica being the largest and most advanced ECMO center in Asia, started the ECMO journey in 2014. The ESLO-certified centre houses the largest number of ECMO machines in eastern India, supported 24×7 by ECMO specialists. The experienced specialists have been involved in the successful retrieval and transport of patients on ECMO support from other regions and states. Pioneering in the treatment of COVID cases with ECMO support in eastern India, to date, Medica has handled more than 300 ECMO cases with over 50% success rate. It has been proven, that even young Adenovirus patients who has managed to survive the onslaught of the disease, was largely possible due to the advanced ECMO facility available only at Medica.

On April 12th, a panel discussion program was organized and headed by Dr. Dipanjan Chatterjee ECMO Physician, and Head, Cardio–Pulmonary Critical Care, Medica Superspecialty Hospital, Kolkata, and Dr. Kunal Sarkar, Senior Vice Chairman, Medica Superspecialty Hospital, Dr. Hirak Suvra Majumdar, Consultant, Cardio-Pulmonary Critical Care, Cardiac Anesthesiology and ECMO Physician & Dr. Writuparna Das, Consultant, Cardio-Pulmonary Critical Care, Cardiac Anesthesiology and ECMO Physician to commemorate the ECMO survivors’ victorious combat against adenovirus infection, and Medica proudly presented three ECMO survivors to share their treatment journey.

Aryav Suman, 5, had a severe cough and fever for a week before developing respiratory distress at his home on 19th January 2023. He was rushed to Medica for urgent admission under Paediatric ECMO support after his condition continued to worsen despite initial medication, oxygen support, and ventilation support in a paediatric intensive care unit in various private hospitals. Following the diagnosis, it was discovered that he had adenovirus and rhinovirus infections in addition to streptococcus pneumonia, which aggravated his condition. He was immediately put on VV-ECMO (Veno-Venous ECMO) and was closely monitored. His tracheostomy (an opening created at the front of the neck so a tube can be inserted into the windpipe (trachea) to help you breathe) was done after his initial revival. After an 18-day battle between life and death, he was taken off ECMO support. His oxygen support was also removed after another 7 days as his saturation level improved. On March 2, 2023, after nearly a month in the hospital, the child was discharged and returned to the care of his family and friends with a very positive evaluation. He is fully recovered and enjoying his life.

Sudeshna Basu, 15, had high fever since January 19th and was admitted to a hospital in Baguihati, but due to deterioration in her condition, she was shifted to another private hospital. Since her heart and lung condition was debilitating and she had difficulty in breathing, finally, on January 26, she was shifted to Medica and was put on ECMO. Percutaneous Tracheostomy was done after a few days to facilitate continued ventilation. She was on prolonged ECMO support for 47 days and another 12 days under ventilation, till her lungs completely improved. She was finally discharged from the hospital on April 1st, after being in the hospital for 66 days. She has fully recovered and is doing well.

Bikramjit Mukherjee, 4, had a fever and cough for a few days and was admitted to a hospital in Bardhaman before being transferred to a private hospital in New Town, where he was admitted for 25 days on and off ventilation. He had adenovirus along with additional infections, and his right lung had cavitary lesions caused by pneumonia which further caused a bronchopleural fistula. Due to developing ARDS with hypoxia (low blood oxygen level) and hypercarbia (high CO2 level in blood) on March 3rd, he was brought to Medica and put on ECMO support. He was on ECMO for 8 days and invasive ventilation was continued for further 2 days, post which he was put on non-invasive ventilation. His air leak from broncho pleural fistula gradually reduced and, he was finally released from Medica on March 31st.

Speaking regarding the success of ECMO support for children suffering from adenovirus, Dr. Dipanjan Chatterjee, said, “Medica is the only hospital in the city with the most advanced Paediatric ECMO facility, which can save many children suffering from adenovirus. While the city witnessed the unfortunate death of many young souls, we are overjoyed that these three brave little hearts who were referred to Medica have recovered completely from adenoviral pneumonia, owing to the effective use of ECMO support. We appreciate the patient’s family’s support and equal participation in the battle.” Dr. Kunal Sarkar, Senior Vice Chairman, Medica Superspecialty Hospital, said “It is so satisfying to witness so many children recovering from this unforgiving illness. ECMO and Critical care services of Medica Superspecialty Hospital have been privileged to be part of such challenges. It has all been about hard work and teamwork from each one of our healthcare workers.” Mr. R. Udayan Lahiry, Director, Medica Synergie Pvt Ltd said, “As healthcare professionals, we have witnessed the challenging situation that doctors and children have been facing as an outcome of Adenovirus, affecting more and more children, daily. While we consider ourselves fortunate to be able to help and assist people in medical emergencies; this time we are pleased to be able to return the kids to their normal lives, happy and healthy, so that they can return to their schools. Seeing the parents’ joy gives us the courage to fight back in such trying circumstances. We wish the children a bright and healthy future.”

Medica always believed in bringing world-class critical care and organ support treatment like ECMO and the Heart/Lung Transplant program, while revolutionizing the entire healthcare ecosystem in Eastern India.