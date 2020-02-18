Three new Freemason leaders for Telangana area appointed

Hyderabad: Three new Masonic leaders appointed and invested for Telangana area. They are the Assistant Regional Grandmasters (ARGMs) of the 290 years old Freemasons body in the state of Telangana.

The newly installed three ARGMs include Madan Mohanlal, G. Maddulete and D. Ramchandram. These three represent Telangana covering areas such as Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Warangal and Nalgonda. These three leaders are out of the total 22 ARGMs appointed to represent five South Indian states and the state of Goa.

Madan Mohanlal is a Lawyer. Maddulete is a retired Insurance professional and D.Ramchandram is a Public Relations practitioner. All the three newly appointed leaders based at Hyderabad and have over 20 years of experience in Freemasonry. Before their appointment they served the organization in various capacities.

The three Freemason leaders were formally invested in Chennai by newly installed Regional Grand Master VG Madhusudan at a just concluded Annual Investiture Meeting of Regional Grand Lodge of Southern India 2020(AIM 2020). VG Madhusudan is the new Regional Grand Master for the Regional Grand Lodge of Southern India. He was also sworn in at the AIM 2020. The Grand Lodge of India (GLI) is the main governing body of Freemasonry within India. The GLI is divided into four different regions—North, South, East and West. And South India is the biggest Regions in the Freemasonry in India.

Freemasonry is known as a Character Building Organisation. It teaches Kindness in the home, Love for one another, Courtesy in society, Resistance towards evil, Help for the weak, Pity and concern for the unfortunate, Forgiveness for the penitent, Fairness in work, Honesty in business, and above all, Reverence and Love for God. Freemasonry is a Way of Life. It seeks to make good men better and there by make the world a better place in which to live.

Freemasonry is one of the world’s oldest secular fraternal societies. It is a world-wide organization. It came to India in 1730 with officers of the East India Company holding their meetings in Fort William, Calcutta.

Freemasonry has been existence In Hyderabad, since 1810. It has 23 lodges (branches) in the twin cities of Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Warangal and Nalgonda with about 800 members.

Locally notable Freemasons include Salar Jung Bahadur, P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Sir Terrence Keys – the British Resident, Raja Venkata Ram Reddy, Nawab Mehdi Nawaz Jang and Nawab Ali Yavar Jang Bahadur, who became Governors of Gujarat and Maharashtra, Bakshi Raghunath Pershad, Syed Mohd. Bilgrami, Nawab Shamsher Jung Bahadur, Meher Ali Fazil, Nawab Bashir Yar Yung, Raja Rajwant Bahadur, Syed Hali Ali.