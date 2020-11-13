Three-Property Portfolio, Albany and Leesburg, Georgia, Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.

Hilton Head Island, SC: Midcoast Properties, Inc. announces the recent sale of a three-property portfolio located in Albany and Leesburg, Georgia. Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller, with Michael Morrison as a lead broker. Michael also sourced the buyer to facilitate the deal.

This portfolio consists of three self-storage facilities, with a mix of 550 standard self-storage units in seventeen self-storage buildings. The portfolio includes an office/retail building, rental offices, fencing, gates with access codes, lighting and security cameras, and is situated on 4.6 +/- acres.

In spite of the real estate industry’s COVID challenged time, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has closed five other transactions recently, including a five-property portfolio, located in Northern Alabama and Southern Tennessee, also with Michael Morrison as a lead broker. The self-storage industry remains a strong and vibrant market. Even in these unusual times, Midcoast Properties, Inc. continues to be client-focused and serves as a valuable resource to self-storage owners, buyers, industry members, and investors.

As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self-storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.

For additional information contact Michael Morrison, (803) 600-0602, Michael@MidcoastProperties.com, or Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, (843)342-7650, Dale@MidcoastProperties.com.