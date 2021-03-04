Three Reasons Why You Should Opt for A CPC Certificate

After a directive was passed in the year 2003 in the United Kingdom, it was required for all professional drivers of heavy vehicles to possess a professional CPC certificate to improve their skills and knowledge. Without the CPC certificates, the drivers of minibuses and vehicles over 3.5 tones could not drive legally on the road. The CPC training is aimed at improving the safety standards of these heavy vehicle drivers. The entire course is classified into two parts. This includes the initial qualification and the periodic qualification. The initial qualification is for new drivers in which they need to pass the CPC training to obtain their CPC certificate. Once the certificate is issued, it will be valid only for five years. Every five years, the driver needs to complete the periodic CPC training to keep their professional certificates valid. This period training program includes 35 hours of training for all professionals. The drivers can either complete the 35 hours at one go or periodically within five years’ timeline.

However, there are a few things that one must know about the Driver CPC course. The drivers should keep themselves updated with the new driving rules for CPC qualification. The professional who already has qualified for the CPC initial training should opt for the periodic training instead of reapplying for the initial CPC course. The driver must know whether or not he needs a CPC certificate. There are a few exemptions applicable. Let’s take a look at the following,

Who Doesn’t Need A CPC Certificate?

CPC certification doesn’t apply to every professional driver. There are a few CPC exemptions applicable for some drivers. Let’s take a look at the exemptions below,

If driving isn’t the primary activity of a driver and he is carrying a heavily loaded vehicle for his course of work, then a periodic CPC certificate or initial training isn’t required.

If the vehicle is used for carrying non-commercial goods or passengers, the driver is exempted from the CPC certifications.

If the heavy-loaded vehicle is under the control of the civil defense, armed forces, or fire services, the driver won’t require showcasing a CPC certification.

When the driver is using a vehicle to obtain the driver’s CPC certificate or a driving license.

If the vehicle is driven within a specific speed limit and it’s not carrying any passenger or goods, the driver won’t need a CPC certificate.

These are some of the exemptions for CPC certificates. Anyone who is not falling in the above-mentioned category must opt for a CPC certificate to drive legally. There are a few reasons behind this. Let’s take a look at the following,

It Upgrades Your Driving Skills

Driving could be dangerous if the driver doesn’t possess the necessary skill for it. Even if a driver completes the initial CPC training course, a periodic certificate is necessary. This periodic training helps the driver to stay aware on the road. As the rules and regulations of the road are changing rapidly, the course helps to keep the drivers updated about the road safety rules. The course may include defensive driving techniques, driving style training, health and safety rules, tachograph, etc. The training broadly covers the legal requirements, efficient driving skills, and health and safety tips. It helps the drivers to be safer on the roads. Also, it will reduce road-related casualties. It will keep pedestrians, motorcyclists, and older people safe on the roads.

It’s Good for the Environment

An efficient driver can prevent the excessive use of fuel in vehicles. After all, the environment is rapidly leading towards a disaster as the result of the excessive fuel use by the vehicles. A report confirms that fuel utilization can easily be reduced by at least 9.5%. For this to take place, the drivers need to undergo the best training practices. The CPC training is exceptionally designed to prepare the drivers in a way that helps to reduce the carbon discharges and carbon impression. This is one of the important reasons behind opting for a CPC certification.

It Saves the Owner from High Maintenance Cost

For car owners, the expense doesn’t end after buying the vehicle. Earlier, they had to pay a huge maintenance cost due to the road-related casualties by the drivers. However, the periodic CPC training helps the drivers to stay updated with the driving rules and regulations. Thus, it saves the owner from bearing the high maintenance costs in the end. The drivers will also adhere to certain speed limits, safety habits, and driving rules which will prevent driving penalties. Vehicle owners won’t require bearing the expense of heavy penalties due to road-related casualties. These are the few reasons why professional drivers must opt for a driver CPC certificate.