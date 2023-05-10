ThriveDX Launches a New Certificate Program for Security Awareness Administrators

MIAMI, FL – May 10, 2023 – ThriveDX, the global leader in cybersecurity and digital skills training, is excited to announce the launch of its new certificate program exclusively designed for security awareness administrators and managers to equip them with the skills and knowledge they need to implement and manage comprehensive cyber training programs inside their organizations.

The ThriveDX Awareness Administration Certificate Program is aligned to National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) guidelines and covers critical elements of employee cybersecurity education, testing and engagement based on the National Institute for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) framework. Participants will cover a range of topics essential to building an enterprise awareness program including aligning security awareness training with an organization’s specific needs, customizing employee training material, defining security metrics, and reporting success indicators. To ensure that this important training is available as widely as possible, ThriveDX is offering the program free of charge to qualified candidates through May 31, 2023.

“We’re at a point in our industry where most security professionals understand the need for employee training and awareness. A 2022 ThriveDX Global Cybersecurity Awareness Training Study of 1,900 CISOs found that 97% of those surveyed agreed that cybersecurity awareness training leads to greater corporate security,” said Roy Zur, CEO of ThriveDX Enterprise. “What is not always clear for company leaders is the best way to train and truly change employee behavior and build a positive security culture. That starts with educating the security administrators running your program.”

The ThriveDX Awareness Administration Certificate Program consists of interactive online training, constructed to give participants a mix of both practical knowledge and hands-on experience in developing their own security awareness program. Each unit is covered in a short 5 – 15 minute training, followed with practice content and quizzes. The program also includes a model of ThriveDX’s Security Awareness Training platform that each participant can customize to create their own content and establish a timeline to implement training inside their organization.

“We want to equip every security administrator with the best practices and knowledge they need to create the most successful security awareness training program possible inside their business, effectively cutting down on cyber attacks globally by eliminating human risk,” said Zur.

To learn more about the ThriveDX Awareness Administration Certificate Program and sign up to take advantage of this free course offer please visit https://thrivedx.com/resources/get-certified/awareness-admin-certificate-program and use code GetCert23.