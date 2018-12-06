Acquiring a skill not only ensures productive employment, but also serves as a platform for the development of the self, through the expansion of horizons. A skill also ensures a feeling of self-confidence in embarking on a career.

The Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) is a not – for – profit organization promoted by CII, with the representation of the Government, industry and diverse training institutes. In fact, THSC is formed by the industry and for the Industry, with the objective to tackle skilling of large, potential manpower in order to fulfill the growing industry requirements pertaining to all sub sectors of the industry, namely, hotels, tour operators, food service restaurants, facilities management and cruise liners.

The THSC organized its 2nd Annual Training Partners Meet in New Delhi, chaired by THSC COO Dr. Sonali Sinha, on the 26th of November, 2018. The agenda of the meeting was to welcome new training partners, discuss issues related to the skilling ecosystem, industry endorsement, training schemes by the Government of India, State Governments and corporate sponsored programmes.

The crux of the meet lay in meeting the objective that aims at increased sustainability in the training vertical by promoting student & industry funded programmes. The event saw IL&FS Skills being awarded the coveted recognition of being the Best Training Partner – Training, in one of the seven categories.