Thumbs up to the changemakers

National, 24 June, 2021: With every student of this era having multiple interests, finding the right career match could be a tricky job. It is here that the career experts create an impact by helping students make a career choice that will keep them fulfilled for a lifetime. And to recognize such individuals and entities who create an impact in the students’ lives and thereby shape the society and future, career guidance platform Career Guide hosted the ‘Career Changemakers Awards’ function on YouTube with senior IPS officer Manish Shankar Sharma; National Spokesperson of Samajwadi Party Ghanshyam Tiwari; and Vice President of Academic Affairs at ECMIT, Dubai Dr Sarita Sahni as the chief guests of the virtual ceremony.

There were 12 categories of awards, with some of the categories being ‘Visionary Academician’, ‘Technology / Online Learning Initiatives’, ‘Innovative & Creative Skills Related Initiatives’, ‘Top Educators/ Trainers’, ‘Career Development Cell’ and more. Fatema Agarkar, one of the recipients of Visionary Academician and founder of Agarkar Centre of Excellence (ACE) eloquently said that the title of ‘Changemaker’ was a motivating recognition for her.

For Manish Sharma, the education industry as a whole is going to play a significant role in shaping the economy of the country. He said, “The Indian economy in the last 10-12 years has grown phenomenally. However, there has been a cause of concern for the policy makers, corporates and others that there is a lack of requisite skill in the market as well as a lack of focus in some youngsters. It is all the education platforms together that will bring about a change.”



Agreeing to him was the host of the ceremony, Surabhi Dewra. “Merely attending lessons shall not help the students. They should be able to apply what they learn.”

Other recipients of the Career Changemakers Award were Dr Mariazeena Johnson, Managing Director Satyabama University; Jagdish Gandhi, Founder of City Monetssori School; EL Miranda, St Columba’s School; Fountainhead School, Surat; Vedica Saxena, International School; Amit Prabhakar, Gems International School; Sreeja Iyer, Sparkling Mindz; Parikrma Humanity Foundation, Bengaluru; Devendra Tamhane, Chintan Classes; Nithya Sriram, Educational Psychologist; Piyush Mahajan, LIfe Coach; Vikram Balajiwale, Balaji Commerce Academy & Future Mantra; Dheeresh Tripathi, Founder Director at Cadeto India Defence & Educational Institute; Aditya Sisodia, Mentor CXO’s Business Leaders; Meherzad Karanjia, Chief Learning Officer; Reena Bhutada, Career Counsellor; Sushant Gaonkar, Career Coach; Vivek Gupta, Global Knowledge Works; Meghna Mukherjee, Counsellor; Sakshi Mittal, University Leap; Bhavyata Bendre, Right Track; Bakhtawar Krishnan, Inspirus Education; Mallikarjunaiah, KLE Society’s Law College; Pradeep Kumar Bansal, Chandigarh University; Dr M Akila, KPR Institute of Engineering and Technology; DR GT Thampi, Thadomal Sahani Engineering College;

IE University, Spain; Rajyalakshmi Institute of Technology; Sandeep Marwah, Founder of AAFT University; and Prahlad Rai Sodani, IIHMR University.