Tic Tac gives a modern twist to traditional mouth freshner, introduces ‘Tic Tac Seeds’ in its new TVC

Mumbai, 11th, March 2022 – Tic Tac which stands for enjoyment, freshness and connectivity, today announced the launch of a new TV campaign, introducing ‘Tic Tac Seeds’ in Saunf flavour, a new category under the Tic Tac umbrella. The campaign, ‘Refreshingly Traditional’, seeks to remind the consumers of the taste of traditional Indian mouth freshener, which is a deeply rooted tradition for all Indians.

Mukhwas in India is traditionally consumed as an after-meal refreshment. In today’s busy lifestyle it is difficult to take these traditions forward and enjoy them. With Tic Tac Seeds, the brand is providing a new modern way to consumers to enjoy these traditions wherever they go. The brand’s modern offering of this new refreshment is inspired from the traditional Mukhwas and has real crushed seeds of Saunf which will give consumers the taste of traditional Indian mouth freshener, with the modern twist of Tic Tac. It is an innovation with more than 100 layers of a crunchy Tic Tac shell filled with these crushed seeds inside. Tic Tac Seeds, in addition to Saunf flavour, is also available in Elaichi-Ginger flavour.

The story opens with a taxi driver happily enjoying his evening snack. Post finishing the snack, his eyes jitters with excitement as he spots the new Tic Tac Seeds lying in front of him. As he turns behind, he is startled to see 3 conventional characters – a pandit, a grandmother and a warrior dressed as a king, waiting to experience the new taste of a refreshingly traditional mouth freshener. The TVC accentuated by traditional music and cheerful spirit ends with “Guardians of Tradition” approving the Tic Tac Seeds as a modern way to enjoy the traditional mukhwas.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Zoher Kapuswala, India Marketing Head – Tic Tac, Rocher, Nutella said, “Everyone seeks refreshment for different reasons and Tic Tac as a brand always aims to provide a refreshing taste and long-lasting experience to its consumers. Tic Tac Seeds’ innovation is the result of extensive research done with the Indian youth to understand India’s affinity for all things traditional. The new campaign not only marks the expansion of our product portfolio but also connects well with the consumers’ need for a traditional taste of refreshment.” Speaking on the campaign, Pubbliregia spokesperson said, “The launch campaign for new Tic Tac Seeds, with crushed seeds inside, is being aired nationally. Film advertisement was created by with a special mission on new and strategic launches, that are developed exclusively. In a busy Indian lifestyle, a person inside a car quietly munches on some street food and looks for refreshing his mouth. He picks Tic Tac Seeds but suddenly, three mythical figures connoting the keepers of Indian tradition appear on the back seat. The three demand Tic Tac Seeds taste it and approve its traditional refreshing taste with enthusiasm to the great relief of the cab driver. The film was shot in Mumbai by India Film Line Production, directed by Koushik Sarkar”

Tic Tac Seeds will reach consumers in its unique flip-top box as well as in a pillow pack of Re. The Tic Tac “Refreshingly Traditional” campaign will leverage mass media as well as activate retail channels with the point of sales material across India. The campaign will be amplified by leveraging key digital platforms of YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.