Tickle your appetite with the new Garmi Diyan Chuttiyaan Menu by Dhabha Estd 1986 Delhi

Break the monotony of your everyday meals with the exclusive Garmi Diyan Chuttiyaan menu at Dhabha Estd 1986 Delhi.

This limited-edition menu offers a variety of dishes blended with traditional Indian spices and flavours which is sure to please your appetite. Whether it is their Chene ki Chaat, Pudina Murg Tikka, Highway Mutton Curry or Hari Mirch Ki Tarkari, this menu will leave your taste buds satisfied and heart happy.

So, head over to Dhabha Estd 1986 Delhi and try the new limited-edition Garmi Diyan Chuttiyaan menu.

Where: Second Floor, Pavillion Mall, Senapati Bapat Road, Shivaji Nagar, Pune – 411016

When: June 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022

Time: All day

Contact: – 96079 17207