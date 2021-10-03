TiE CEOs Golf Tournament held in the backdrop of TSS-2021

October 3, 2021 Neel Achary Business 0
Dayakar Reddy, Manohar Reddy, Dr Claudio Ansorena, Dr Rajat Kumar
Hyderabad, October 3, 2021: TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) Hyderabad CEOs Golf Tournament Kicks off at Hyderabad Golf Club at Golconda on Sunday morning. It was organised on the eve of the TiE Sustainability Summit (TSS) 2021.

Eighty-Eight Corporate honchos, CEO’s and senior management of various International & National companies and successful entrepreneurs participated in this tournament in the lush green 18-hole golf course at HGC. The participation was by invitation only.

Notable players among them are Mr Manohar Reddy, TSS 2021 Conference Chair and President of TiE Hyderabad; Mr Claudio Ansorena Montero, Ambassador of the Republic of Costa Rica; Mr C. Dayakar Reddy, President of Hyderabad Golf Association and Dr Rajat Kumar.

The tournament was played in Double Peoria Handicapping format.

As this tournament is being played in the backdrop of the World’s largest sustainability summit 2021, the strong message being communicated to the society through the tournament was ‘meet your needs without compromising the needs of future generations, Mr Manohar Reddy, informs. Murali Bukkapatnam, Convener – TiE, CEO Golf Tournament, said the winner and runner-up of the tournament will win the trophies.

They will also win prizes for various categories like Best Nett, straightest drive, closest to the pin and longest drive. We have been overusing the Earth’s resources jeopardizing the future of coming generations. Natural resources are essential for our survival, but if they are consumed at a faster rate than their natural regeneration, as is currently the case, they can be exhausted.

The tournament is being organized since 2012. The event was supported by Adani, EHAM, 72PI, Hooper, Feuji, Brightcom Group and Target Accelerators.

