TiE Global Summit records a brilliant Day 2 as the panels transpire on Cultural Entrepreneurship, Technology for Sustainability, and Fostering Entrepreneurship

Hyderabad, December 2022 – The much-anticipated annual TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) Global Summit, on the second day of the three-day flagship entrepreneurship summit, saw some brilliant turnout and action. The program agenda successfully accomplished parallel tracks on panel discussions and fireside chats, keynote sessions, investor session smashups, TiE University Global Pitchfest Competition – Semifinals, TGS100 Showcase, Masterclasses; and the first of its kind, TiE Women Global Conclave Pitch Competition Finale.

A panel discussion on ‘Unleashing The Maverick Mindset’ saw Mr. Krishnan Ramanujam (Chairman of NASSCOM & President, of Enterprise Growth Business at Tata Consultancy Services), Mr. Harish Mehta (Chairman of Onward Technologies & Author of The Maverick Effect) share their thoughts on the subject while another panel discussion on ‘Sustainability Economics’ had Mr. Abhay Deshpande (Founder, Recykal), Mr. Anmol Jaggi (Founder, BlueSmart Electric Mobility), Mr. Abilash Haridass (Co-Founder & CEO at WEGoT Utility Solutions) and Ms. Radhika Choudary, (Co-Founder at Freyr Energy Services Private Limited) share their opinions on the topic moderated by Mr. Sandip Patnaik (MD, JLL India).

Having reimagined the definition of new-age entrepreneurship, Mr. Pawan Kumar Chandana, CEO, CTO, and Co-Founder, of Skyroot Aerospace Ltd, shared an inspirational story of his startup that is recorded as the first private sector rocket launch in India on 18th November 2022. “It was a small lead for a startup and the first giant leap of faith. It has been a phenomenal journey in four years. There were no signs as to whether we were in the right direction until now, but we kept going. Today we need rocket launches more than ever. We cannot live without space technology. From using our GPS to the fisherman who navigates his fisheries, we all need space technology. Everything valuable that we have today including all the metals and elements has come from space”, he said.

In a fireside chat on the Evolution of Entrepreneurs in India, Mr. Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman, of TVS Capital Funds, shared insights detailing the correlation between entrepreneurship today and history’s definition of the same, “In India, talent is ubiquitous. One should adopt what one is good at naturally, pursue it and find success in it. This is also what Krishna taught Arjuna as he gave the discourse in the Geeta. India has the executive ability, we have the ambition, and we should cultivate the ability to attract and retain great teams. We must grow with the idea of making for the public good in India”.

A very enlightening session on Emotional Wellness was delivered by Dr. Shri Kamlesh Patel fondly called ‘Daaji’ – Guide of Heartfulness Meditation Worldwide as he was interviewed in a fireside chat by Mr. Muralil Bukkapatnam (Chairman & CEO, Volksy Technologies) on the inner balance that leaders need to bear achieve to be better at their leadership roles, on relationships, bringing positivity and life.

The Global Summit will also host a multitude of Mentor Sessions, Investor Sessions, Incubator Showcases, and University Pitch Fests. TiE Global Summit will be home to over 6000 formal investor interactions during the 2-day event, where 300-400 startups expected at the summit will be ensured at least 3 interactions with key investors. Some of the prominent speakers included Mr. William Nanda Bissell (Chairman, FabIndia), Mr. T Koshy (CEO and MD, Open Network for Digital Commerce), Mr. Ashish Goel, Co-Founder, and CEO, of Urban Ladder, and Mr. Amod Malviya (Co-Founder, Udaan) among others.

A fireside chat on ‘Investing Across the Growth of Startups’ saw the participation of Ms. Vani Kola (MD, Kalaari Capital) and Mr. Prashant K Gulati (Chairman Emeritus, TiE Dubai). An Introduction to Olympic Gold Quest was delivered by Ms. Neha Agarwal (Head Partnerships & Communications) while Mr. Sanjay Jaju (IAS, Addl. Secretary to Defence Wing, GOI) spoke on ‘Opportunities in Defence Markets’.

PIC Credit:dentsu.com