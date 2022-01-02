TiE Hyderabad names Suresh Raju as President for 2022

January 02, 2022, Hyderabad: TiE Hyderabad, the global entrepreneurial network, has announced that Suresh Raju will take over the reins as Chapter President with effect from 1st January 2022. Suresh Raju is the Founding Managing Partner, Jupiter Alternative Investment Fund that invests in equities and equity-related securities using a proprietary quantitative investment model to maximize risk-adjusted returns. He was Vice President, TiE Hyderabad in the year 2021.

x

Setting the agenda for TiE Hyderabad in 2022, Suresh Raju said, “TiE Hyderabad will continue to play a key role in engaging local entrepreneurial ecosystem through well-known TiE programs like MentorAdvisor, Investor Connect, TiE Women, Knowledge Series, Leadership Series, Open Mic, TiE Grad, TiE Young Entrepreneurs, TiE-SNC Israel.”

Commenting on how TiE Hyderabad plans to impact startups in the year 2022, Suresh said, “Entrepreneurs are germinating new businesses in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities faster than ever before, and TiE Hyderabad intends to support them by enabling mentoring and knowledge sharing, networking, funding and facilitating customer connections in new markets. Expanding beyond Hyderabad to work with startups across Telangana is the need of the hour. We will launch a new program in 2022 to connect and build startup ecosystems in Tier 2 & 3 cities.”

Welcoming Suresh Raju as the new President of TiE Hyderabad, Manohar Reddy, Past President, Founder and CEO of Feuji Inc. said, “The Chapter conceptualized and organized the TiE Sustainability Summit 2021. We created a new record with 42,000 registrations and 17,000 attendees. The Chapter looks forward to Suresh’s leadership to further TiE’s mission in fostering entrepreneurship.”

The new board comprises Suresh Raju, Managing Partner, Jupiter Alternative Investment Fund as President TiE Hyderabad; Rashida Adenwala, Founder Partner, R&A Associates as Vice President; Manohar Reddy as Past President, Founder and CEO of Feuji Inc.

The other board members for 2022 include Annapragada Venkateswara Rao, Investor & Business Mentor; Dr. Balaji Bhyravbhatla Managing Director, HyLasCo Bio-Technology (India) Pvt. Ltd.; Bhat Dittakavi, Founder, CEO, Data Scientist, Variance Ai; JT Rao, Chairman & MD, winAMR Systems Pvt Ltd; Ranvijay Lamba, MD & Country Head, Arcesium India; Ravi Chennupati Chairman and Managing Director Ezone Security Solutions; Sharlin Thayil Co-Founder & CEO, Business Director View360 Technologies, Carnegie Technologies; Narasimhan Venkatesh, Sr. Director-Engineering, Silicon Labs; Venkat Kamalakar Bundla, Founder and MD, Garphi Biosciences Pvt Ltd.

About TiE Hyderabad

TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) is a go-to network of over 15,000 global entrepreneurs across 63 cities in 14 countries, and Hyderabad is one of the most vibrant and renowned chapters worldwide. Each year, TiE Hyderabad impacts over 1,100 start-ups and 6,400+ students, conducts around 100 events and activities to encourage and nurture next generation entrepreneurs. Some of the well-known programs include Mentor Advisor, Investor Connect, Knowledge Series, Leadership Series, Open Mic, TiE Talks, TiE Grad, TiE Young Entrepreneurs, TYE Summer and My Story, among others. TiE organization comprises of successful entrepreneurs and accomplished professionals, who are volunteering to support startups with an aim of fostering entrepreneurship across industries and at every stage of the entrepreneurial life cycle. https://hyderabad.tie.org