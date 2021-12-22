TiE Mumbai conducts over 200+ engagements with Startups & Entrepreneurs, enabling and mentoring them

At TiE Mumbai, this year was yet another year where the association continued with its virtual engagements although a few forums were created where people could meet physically whenever possible. TiE Mumbai has successfully completed about 200+ engagements on varied themes along with entrepreneurs and VCs and had connected nearly 10,000 people in some way during these events. Interestingly the mix of these engagements and outreaches have been different and varied when compared to the last years.

One of the key themes that TiE Mumbai emphasized a lot, is creating Masterclasses, which are building models for expert-based learning. The focus of these masterclasses was to create new angel investors. TiE Mumbai had several masterclasses run by prolific angel investors and which saw great participation as well as feedback.

“This year, TiE Mumbai added 150+ angel investors into the network. Our charter member base grew by over 30% and we increased our active member base by over 40%. TiE Mumbai has engaged with more than 10,000 people through its engagements. “said Amit Mookim, President, TiE Mumbai.

TiE Mumbai is also partnering with the government incubators like the STPI, where they are working on an incubation program. As a part of the program, jury members from the TiE network evaluate startups who are signing up for these incubation programs.

“I am hoping that in 2022 the connect and the engagement with the government incubators as well as their initiatives will gain more momentum,” added Amit Mookim.

As a part of its focus on Special interest groups (SIG), TiE Mumbai has SIGs on Healthtech, Fintech, Food and Retail already in place. Given its relevance in the community, TiE Mumbai intends to focus on two other specific SIGs, that is Blockchain and sustainability in the coming year. During this year, the association ran a marquee event for Healthcare, which was extremely well attended. It had participation from not only Indian entrepreneurs, corporates and VC, but also from the global network. TiE had speakers and investors both from the Valley and Europe. It had a high level of participation and engagement with close to 2000 people attending the Summit.

During the year, TiE Mumbai also ran several networking and mentoring programs. Close to 60 mentoring sessions were conducted where about 30 mentors from the TiE network mentored 60-65 founders.

TiE Mumbai has started working with Corporates more closely. TiE Mumbai designs, develops and executes corporate and startup engagement programs that help both scale their tech, digital and product offering faster to customers. This has proved to be immensely successful and TiE Mumbai looks forward to continuing this momentum in the next year as well.

On the Global front, TiE Mumbai has actively supported the TiE Women Global Pitch Competition. A woman entrepreneur representing TiE Mumbai was the finalist in this competition to support entrepreneurship.

Activities planned for 2022