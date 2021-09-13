TiE Mumbai & IIMA Healthcare SIG presents IIMPACT HEALTH

Mumbai: TiE Mumbai, in partnership with IIM Ahmedabad’s Alumni led Healthcare Special Interest Group, is organizing a two-day conclave, IIMPACT HEALTH 2021- Global shifts, disruptions and the age of UNICORNS scaling Healthcare Innovation in India on September 16-17, 2021.

This marquee HeathTech conclave, IIMPACT Health 2021 will bring together thought Leaders, VCs, successful Indian and global healthcare & Healthtech entrepreneurs, to decode what it takes to build a large, successful, healthcare company in India. Key speakers at this event are Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon Biologics & Executive Chairperson, Biocon Ltd who will be engaging in a Fireside chat and Axel Baur, Senior Partner & Pharma and Healthcare Practice Leader, Asia, Mckinsey & Company who will be delivering the Opening Keynote. Other marquee speakers at the event are Umang Vohra- MD & Global CEO, Cipla, Sridhar S – MD, Pfizer Ltd, Shravan Subramanyam – President & CEO, GE & MD Wipro GE Healthcare, Pallavi Jain- MD, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr. Dhaval Shah- Co-founder, PharmEasy, RizwanKoita- CEO, CitiusTech and KanavHasija- Co-founder, Chief Customer Officer, InnovAccer among others.

“Globally, Healthcare and HealthTech have been amongst the top 5 sectors to scale successfully to unicorn status. Lately many healthcare unicorns are born out of India, which is very encouraging for the Startup sector. This conclave will be both interesting and educative with regards to how the Healthcare Industry can catapult forward.” said Amit Mookim, President, TiE Mumbai.

“India’s healthcare sector is poised for accelerated growth. To understand the opportunities in Healthcare, IMPACT 2021 is getting the best of the minds together on a single platform making it an event you cannot miss.” said Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance and anchor IIMA Healthcare SIG.

Healthcare companies globally have cumulatively raised over USD 10 Bn over the last decade. They represent a vast variety of companies – from regenerative medicine, drug development, online physician service, appointment booking, health insurance, wellness apps, amongst others. Healthcare superstars have emerged from pretty much across the globe such as US, China, UK, Germany, Israel, France and South Korea.

Simultaneously, the start-up landscape in India has matured significantly as well. Several Indian start-ups across sectors have managed to scale successfully, with 11 start-ups joining the vaulted Unicorn club in 2020 alone. Indian healthcare start-ups have not seen the same scale of success as their international counterparts. 2021, however, has been a great year for Indian Healthtech, with Pharmeasy -becoming India’s first Healthtech unicorn, and Krsnaa Diagnostics – a teleradiology player, getting a successful IPO.

What does it take to build scalable healthcare innovation in India? From Healthcare Trends for the Post Pandemic Decade and discussing scalable Innovation to Entrepreneurship and means of building a Global Unicorn, this conclave will look at core issues, Healthtech start-ups face to scale successfully.