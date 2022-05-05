TiE Mumbai organises the Convocation Ceremony of its Venture Investing Course

Mumbai, May 05, 2022 – TiE Mumbai recently organized the convocation ceremony of its venture investing course. This event celebrated the graduation of the students of the past 3 cohorts, which took place during the Pandemic virtually.

These courses were 12-16 weekends long where the pedagogy design ensured practical knowledge and skill development in venture investing. Homework, Roleplay, guest GP’s and MP’s combined with Primary and Secondary market research were the pillars of this one of a kind program.

This program was a brainchild of Sanjay Mehta (Prolific Investor and Founder & Partner, 100X VC, Board Member- TiE Mumbai) and TiE Mumbai’s passionate mission to develop more investors in our country. TiE Mumbai, as a not-for-profit was proud to run this course successfully and add its bit to fostering more Entrepreneurs and Investors in the Ecosystem.

“The mission of this course is to educate Angel investors, Fund Managers, Family office managers to become lead investors rather than being merely followers. Thereby growing the pie of the early-stage investments into Startups in our Country and our Ecosystem.” said Sanjay Mehta, Prolific Investor & Founder & Partner, 100X VC, Board Member- TiE Mumbai.

The event had different layers – Fireside chat, oath, cap throwing ceremony and networking. The welcome address was conferred by Naveen Raju, Executive Director, TiE Mumbai. The Fireside chat with Chief Guests – Sanjay Mehta and Jayesh Parekh (Prolific Investor, Managing Partner GoodStartup Company) was particularly interesting. This was followed by the distribution of the Certificates.