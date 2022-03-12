TiE Women 2022 initiative unveiled

Hyderabad, March 12, 2022: TiE Hyderabad unveiled its TiE Women 2022, a global initiative at the ongoing Business Women Expo 2022 on Saturday. The initiative was launched by Suresh Raju, President of TiE Hyderabad; Srikanth T.G, Business Head, HITEX; Purnima Kamble, Chairwoman of CII-Indian Women Network(IWN) Telangana; Ms Rashida Adenwala—Vice President, TiE, Hyderabad and others.

Addressing the gathering immediately after unveiling it, the TiE Hyderabad President Suresh Raju said, the pandemic paved the way for counting in more women into the workforce by providing work-from-home opportunities and nearly 26% of women workforce work from home. Women’s workforce is contributing 17% to our GDP and 28% of enterprises are managed by women. The government is playing its role, so also the corporates in encouraging more women to get into work. TiE Hyderabad has a big role to play he said.

Speaking further, Suresh Raju added that 100 plus women entrepreneurs from different countries are expected to participate in the TiE Global Summit to be hosted by the local chapter in December in Hyderabad.

Rashida Adenwala said it is a leading initiative of TiE across the globe. It is a pitch competition. It is launched to showcase Women Entrepreneurs from the state of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to a stellar global team and build a climate of inclusiveness. This is the only program serving as an opportunity for Women Entrepreneur to represent the two states to compete at Global Scale.

Outlining the program she said it will be held in two phases. Phase one, the local chapter level goes up to August 31st. Phase two, the global level programs run through September. It will kick start in August. Phase -1 is Regional Pitch Competition. Each chapter selects one winner and four runners up.

The winner goes to the global finale to be held in Dubai. And three runners-up are entitled to a Bootcamp in India. The Pitch Competition was created to provide opportunities, access to investors and VCs, she shared.

TiE Women over the past two years impacted 200 plus women entrepreneurs. And added 126 women to its network, Rashida shared. 30 mentors are dedicated to this initiative. A couple of these women were selected to pitch in SharkTank and got funded to the extent of Rs 56 crore she said. Shark Tank is a reality show that facilitates entrepreneurs making business presentations to a panel of investors or sharks, who decide whether to invest in their company.

150 women-owned business are showcasing their products and services in the three-day Business Women Expo 2022 which is currently underway at Hitex. Business Idea Competition finals are held during the Business Women Expo. More than100 entries are received for the same.

Madhu Tyagi, Vice President of COWE informed that B2B Meetings are being held in 4 industry verticals like Hospitality, Health Care, Retail and Manufacturing. Through these meetings, businesswomen are connected to potential customers.

A job drive is also conducted by Qentelli and Progress. The expo has a food entrepreneur pavilion, which is a platform for food entrepreneurs and food innovators. The foodpreneur pavilion has 30 stalls.