Tier II Pushing up Online Western Womenswear sales – Uptrend Healthy, says Madame

Gurugram: Madame, India’s leading women’s western wear fashion brand for apparel, handbags, footwear, and accessories, has witnessed a significant growth in their online sales during the pandemic period of 2020. The online sales jumped from 2% of overall sales to nearly 10% with a continuing upward trend majorly contributed to by growth in Tier II and Tier III cities. Cities like Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Jaipur, Mohali, Noida, Jammu and Shimla were the high growth cities for the brand. Madame has been striving to continuously inspire young women to express their individuality and spirit through accessible fashion. In the recent past, the fashion brand launched the well-received Wonder Woman inspired collection in collaboration with Warner Bros coinciding with the launch of the movie featuring Gal Gadot in the lead role.

With the revamp and modifications implemented to their exclusive online platform – www.glamly.com, Madame continues to provide personalized customer experience and is expecting a three-fold growth through online sales by 2025. The brand has also reinforced the need to strengthen the supply chain management with faster product delivery for international clients. In the future, a major share of the company’s overall revenues will be attributed to online sales only.

Commenting on the growth in sales, Shalvi Govil, Head -eCommerce, Madame said, “Online shopping emerged as a most sought-after shopping mode for many consumers owing to the pandemic. We at Madame had created a robust digital market penetration strategy and expanded our reach to multiple pin codes after a detailed research of our consumers. We realized that the demand for our brand was high, and if we delivered effectively, we could gain market share quickly. There is an enormous latent demand in Tier II and Tier III cities where women have the same aspirations as from the bigger cities, and Madame helps them express themselves uniquely through fashion”. Currently, buyers on Madame’s exclusive online shopping website, www.glamly.com, get their purchased merchandise within two days of purchase. Other online platforms which contribute to Madame’s online sales are Myntra, Amazon and Ajio. The brand is also available in 500+ retail outlets across India.

Sumedha Jain, Director – Marketing & Communications said, “Madame is known for its stylish and comfortable clothing which getting wonderfully captured visually on the website and relates very well with the brand ethos. With a no-compromise policy, our website is designed to provide quality content that showcases the latest trends. Some product images also display elements of relaxation and fun which helps the customer to connect with the brand online too. Apart from our seasonal collection, image capsules have also been showcased on the website that models some of our exclusive collections like the Wonder Woman and Valentine’s themes. We expect our online sales to contribute upto 15% of overall sales by the end of this year”.

Madame is also intensifying its market penetration through offline stores as well to have an integrated multi-platform approach combining online and offline sales points.