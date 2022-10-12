Tiger Shroff Launches His Brand Prowl on Flipkart and Engages With Fans in a Live Session

Bengaluru – October 12, 2022: Flipkart, India’s homegrown marketplace, launched one of India’s most desired, new generation brands – PROWL, by Tiger Shroff, for millions of Flipkart customers across the country this festive season. The brand was brought on board via a live session with Tiger Shroff, as Flipkart hosted a live stream with Tiger where lakhs of customers got a chance to see him share his insights on fitness and his vision for PROWL. This is one of the few launches where a celebrity has been hosted on the Flipkart App, live to interact with the customers.

Onboarding a brand like PROWL on Flipkart, India’s fashion capital will enable style and fitness-conscious customers in the country, in the age group of 16-30 years, to access the brand’s lifestyle portfolio and stylish activewear collections for men and women, especially through the platform’s growing network of sellers. With preparations for the festive season in full swing, PROWL will make its selection available on Flipkart starting October 9, offering over 100 styles across sports apparel for men and women, priced between the range of INR 799 to INR 2,999.

Over the past couple of years, there has been a steady rise in conscious choices in health and fitness across the country. The youth has especially started investing more time and energy in physical wellness and self-care. PROWL is an active lifestyle brand that embodies the spirit of its founder Tiger Shroff, a fitness icon known for his undying dedication and grit to remain fit, all in style. As contemporary shoppers demand more from activewear than just mobility, PROWL aims to encourage them to have ‘Fun on the Move’.

Flipkart looks to address this growing gap and address active India’s fashion needs. The athleisure category has witnessed tremendous growth this past year on the platform, and PROWL is aimed at the needs of young working professionals and college students, who continue to look for branded/ quality/ fashionable clothing that suits their ever-evolving lifestyle.

Commenting on the association, Abhishek Maloo, Senior Director, of Flipkart Fashion, said, “The pandemic underlined the importance of health and bolstered an awareness and inclination towards adopting a healthy lifestyle for customers across the country. Consequently, over the past two years, we at Flipkart have observed an increase in the demand for activewear. With this segment becoming more mainstream, its share of the closet as a fashion essential has increased tremendously. We believe PROWL will effectively cater to the increasing need for fashionable and comfortable clothing.”

Tiger Shroff, Actor and Fitness Icon, said, “PROWL, for me, is a brand born from passion and is really close to my heart. The collection is an extension of my love for all things fitness and style. Shoppers today look for athleisure that blend fitness and functionality while being a reflection of their personality. I am excited that millions of customers across the deepest corners of the country will be able to shop from PROWL’s incredible variety of well-crafted athleisure and sportswear collections on Flipkart.”

To engage and connect with the customers, Flipkart also brought on board 2 leading influencers including Ankush Bahuguna, a social media influencer known for defying gender norms through his beauty content, and Krystle DSouza, actress and a popular social media influencer as part of the launch conducting a fun, one of its kind Q&A and games session with Tiger Shroff that streamed live on the Flipkart app.

Flipkart is striving to bring a growing number of national, international, and regionally-renowned fashion brands and sellers in different ways to offer a differentiated experience to customers across the price segments. This includes identifying opportunities for them to connect with consumers across India through the online marketplace, leveraging the power of technology to scale their presence, and diversifying existing product portfolios.