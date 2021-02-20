Tigerlily Foundation Joins AARC and 127 Other Organizations in Heartfelt Letter to President Biden

Stone Ridge, VA : Tigerlily Foundation, a national breast cancer organization, is banding together with the American Association for Cancer Research (AARC) and 127 organizations, cancer centers and other institutions in soliciting the support of President Biden regarding the COVID-19 pandemic vaccination schedule and prioritizing high-risk populations that include patients with active cancer and survivors of cancer.

In numerous studies that have been published since the beginning of this pandemic, mounting evidence shows that active cancer patients and cancer survivors, over 17 million Americans, are twice as likely to require hospital care and have fatal complications when infected with COVID-19 as opposed to their healthy counterparts. Without the protection offered by a vaccination, these cancer patients and cancer survivors are additionally at risk of being severely impacted by the lack of treatment options due to delayed or impeded medical care.

“Tigerlily Foundation is proud to be a part of this effort. We applaud President Biden’s commitment. As an organization focusing on advocating for patients, it is important that all patients have access to the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly those in treatment and who are of heightened risk, and those in communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.” –Maimah Karmo, President and CEO, Tigerlily Foundation.

With the COVID-19 vaccination officially being administered to the public, Tigerlily Foundation and its partners are underscoring the urgency of prioritizing access to the COVID-19 vaccine for patients with active cancer and survivors of cancer. President Biden’s commitment to end the COVID-19 pandemic is applaudable thus far, and it is hoped that he will broaden access to those adversely impacted by cancer in his COVID-19 vaccination plan for the nation.