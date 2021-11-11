TikTok For Business claims #1 spot in the AppsFlyer Growth Index in the Indian subcontinent, while Google Ads rule UA, Retention, IAA, and IAP Index

AppsFlyer, the marketing measurement and experience platform, recently released the 13th edition of its Performance Index, ranking the top media sources in mobile advertising. In its edition, AppsFlyer is pioneering the SKAN Index, a SKAdNetwork ranking that reflects the new reality of privacy generated by the enforcement of Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework.

With the age of privacy going into full swing in 2021, the enforcement of Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework in iOS 14.5 has had a substantial impact on the mobile app industry, to say the least. The 13th edition of The AppsFlyer Performance Index, which has been ranking the best media sources in mobile since 2015, has also changed to reflect the new and complex reality.

Global highlights:

TikTok For Business claims #1 spot in first SKAN Index, while other top mobile media sources like Facebook still adapting to new reality Google is dominating Android UA (user acquisition), closes the gap in remarketing iOS 14+ pushes Facebook down to 2nd place in iOS, but the social network tops IAP and remarketing rankings in Android Apple Search Ads enjoys full data access making it the new #1 player in iOS Unity Ads tops global iOS Gaming and Android IAA rankings G

India highlights:

TikTok for business tops the AppsFlyer Growth Index in the Indian subcontinent amongst the Android user-base While Adjoe is the fastest-growing media source in mobile advertising driven by success in the Middle East & Africa, and Southeast Asia, Bigo Ads has seen a massive 3x client growth, and 117% jump in NOI driven by its rise in Eastern Europe and the Indian subcontinent In India, Google is dominating Android UA, and it has closed the gap in remarketing In the gaming category, the Indian subcontinent with Android base ranks Google Ads at the top, followed by Unity Ads, AppLovin and Facebook Ads on the AppsFlyer’s Retention Index. While, in the non-gaming category, Google ads is followed by Facebook Ads, Google Marketing Platform, and SHAREit In the gaming category, AppsFlyer’s In-App Purchase (IAP) index for the Indian subcontinent with Android users studies that Google Ads was the most preferred medium by app-marketers followed by Facebook Ads, and Unity Ads. While in the non-gaming category, Google ads were followed by Facebook ads, appnext, and OPPO AppsFlyer’s In-App Advertising (IAA) Index, in the gaming category, has ranked Google Ads first, with Unity Ads, AppLovin and Facebook Ads following it

Methodology:

AppsFlyer, the global leader in mobile attribution and marketing analytics, studied 33 billion app installs, 55 billion app opens, 623 media sources, (min. 50,000 attributed installs per source) and 17K apps (min. 3,000 attributed installs per app) to put together the first index of the new era that reveals transformed rankings of different media sources to help mobile marketers make their most important decision: which media sources to partner with.

