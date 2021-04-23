Time for SMEs to tech up: Companies helping them to go online

SMEs are organizations that look after incomes, resources, or various representatives under a specific edge. Every nation has its own meaning of what comprises a small and medium-sized venture (SME). Certain size measures should be met and infrequently the business in which the organization works is considered too. Despite the fact that small in size, small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) assume a significant part in the economy. They dwarf enormous firms significantly, employ a lot of individuals, and for the most part is entrepreneurial in nature, helping to shape innovation.

Here is the list of few companies who are helping SMEs to adapt digitalization:

1. Shiprocket:

Shiprocket is India’s largest e-commerce enablement and shipping platform for SMBs. Shiprocket leverages cutting-edge technology for its shipping and fulfillment services to SMEs, D2C retailers, and social commerce sellers in the country. With 20 courier partners on board, the brand has also enabled international shipping and its solutions are available across 27,000+ pin codes within India and across 220 countries in the world.

Incepted in 2017, Shiprocket is on a mission to create a seamless logistics platform that connects retailers, carriers, and consumers across national and international locations. Apart from shipping services, Shiprocket also offers a technology stack to assist retailers in integrating their online stores on Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce, Zoho, etc., for workflow, inventory, and order management. Furthermore, Shiprocket also recently launched Rocket Fuel, a startup accelerator program that offers capital and mentorship from industry experts to help D2C startups scale their business exponentially.

2. BANKIT:

BANKIT services private limited is an assisted B2C company. The vision of the company is to make millionaires agents network i.e., to maximize the number of agents who are able to make Rs. 5-10L as revenue in a year by delivering various BANKIT services.

BANKIT is a Business Correspondent to various banks. This results in fast, simple, and secure transactions. BANKIT’s one stop outlets provide instant and hassle-free service delivery for Banking financial services like Domestic Money Transfer, AePS, mATM (Debit card Cash withdrawal) and prepaid cards for value added services like Prepaid recharges, Bill payments, Travel bookings, CMS, insurance etc. The company is also associated with 20,000 local retail stores to boost their business via additional services and providing digital access in tier 2 and tier 3 areas.

3. Paytm

Paytm is an Indian multinational technology company that has practical experience in digital wallet, online business, e- commerce, monetary innovation organization, situated in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India. Paytm is right now accessible in 11 Indian dialects and offers online use-cases like portable re-energizes, service charge instalments, travel, films, and occasions appointments just as in-store instalments at supermarkets, leafy foods shops, eateries, stopping, costs, drug stores, and instructive organizations with the Paytm QR code.

According to the organization, more than 7 million vendors across India use their QR codes to transfer payments directly into their bank accounts. The company additionally utilizes ads and paid limited time substance to produce incomes.

4. SMECorner

SMEcorner is a modern age Fintech moneylender, that helps SMEs in India meet their functioning capital necessities with insurance free business credits in only 24 hours. SMEcorner’s base camp is situated in Mumbai. They, as of now, work in 7 states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu across 22 urban communities.

They use a proprietary online platform that combines Artificial intelligence, information science, and computerized reasoning to give a consistent and quick client experience. They have items like Unsecured Business Loans and Loan Against Property with extraordinary items like MSME Loans and Women Entrepreneur Loans to address the issues of working capital and energize women entrepreneurs in India.