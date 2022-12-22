Time To celebrate the New Year with these luxury timepieces from Time Avenue

Mumbai, December 2022: This New Year, gift your loved ones with timeless pieces of these luxury watches available at Time Avenue, Bandra, Mumbai.

Built upon years of expertise and history, Time Avenue is the ultimate destination for watch connoisseurs. They have been purveyors of luxury watches since 1985 and have grown to be recognized names in luxury horology.

Jamaal Rajan conceptualized the luxury watch boutique Time Avenue, 20 years ago, with one idea in mind – to provide a retail platform to the thriving horological community in India. Today, two decades later, his son Viral Rajan, director, of Time Avenue, has managed to successfully fill his father’s shoes and carry forward the dream. Jamaal Rajan started with just 18 watches, which today has grown to a collection of 1000+ watches and many more brands.

Here is a list of the top luxury timepieces for the coming year. Make it extra special by adoring one or gifting one to your loved ones this new year.

NAVITIMER B01 CHRONOGRAPH 46

Breitling’s iconic pilot’s chronograph – for the journey. In 1952, Willy Breitling developed a wrist-worn chronograph with a circular slide rule that would allow pilots to perform all necessary flight calculations. Two years later, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) announced the design as its official timepiece. The “navigation timer” – or Navitimer – was born. The AOPA was (and remains) the largest pilots’ club in the world, counting nearly every US aviator among its ranks. As the defacto pilot’s watch throughout the glory days of civil aviation, the Navitimer was worn by airline captains and aircraft enthusiasts. It even made its way into space on the wrist of astronaut Scott Carpenter in 1962. And it wasn’t only pilots drawn to the watch’s irrepressible aesthetic. Celebrities of the day such as Miles Davis and Serge Gainsbourg were devotees, proving that the Navitimer had style as well as function. There have been many iterations of Breitling’s icon since its debut 70 years ago, but this new Navitimer captures its most classic features, while enhancing them with modern refinements. A flattened slide rule and a domed crystal create the illusion of a sleeker profile. Alternating polished and brushed metal elements give a lustrous, yet understated finish. Most notably, new colors in shades of blue, green, and copper, define the updated dial options. And if there is one update sure to spark nostalgia, it’s the return of the AOPA wings to their original position at 12 o’clock. For 70 years, Breitling’s original pilot watch has been beloved by aviators and tastemakers in equal measure. Worn by astronauts in space and the biggest stars on earth, it is Breitling’s most iconic timepiece and one of the most recognizable watches of all time. was a term used by Breitling in the 1940s and refers to a complete calendar chronograph displaying the day, date, month, and the different moon phases. The Datora is powered by the cost-certified Manufacture Caliber B25.

UNICO TITANIUM BLUE CERAMIC

Unique with its design that transposes the column wheel on the dial side.

The Unico 2 caliber was designed to equip smaller chronographs and also open the world of Hublot to new enthusiasts. It retains the unique design of its former version with a double coupling system visible from the dial side as well as a 72-hour power reserve. But thanks to various technical optimizations, including the introduction of a new, flatter automatic winding system, it has been reduced by 1.3 mm in thickness.

CHOPARD L’ HEURE DU DIAMANT

With its generous proportions and vibrant sparkle, this Heure du Diamant watch in 18-carat white gold and diamonds is a luxuriously feminine timepiece. Beautifully crafted, the oval guilloché and diamond dial are surrounded by a diamond-set bezel on a soft satin strap. A luminous display of elegant luxury.

SERPENTI TUBOGAS WATCH

Description Details

Merging two of the most iconic symbols of Bulgari design, the Serpenti Tubogas watch coils the sinuosity of the snake with the contemporary soul of tubogas. Evoking both the sensual curves of a woman and the fluid shape of the serpent, the timepiece is crafted with the shapely lines of this specific technique, with a flexible and tubular litheness. Radiating glamour and a truly individual style, this watch marks a distinctive chapter in the constant evolution of Serpenti. Serpenti Tubogas watch with quartz movement, 35 mm stainless steel curved case, 18 kt rose gold bezel set with brilliant cut diamonds, 18 kt rose gold crown set with a cabochon cut pink rubellite, silver opaline dial with guilloché soleil treatment and hand-applied indexes, 18 kt rose gold and stainless steel single spiral bracelet.

