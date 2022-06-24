Time to Go Big with Bip: All new Bip 3 Launching in India exclusively on Amazon and in.amazfit.com

New Delhi, June 2022: Amazfit, the leading smart wearable brand in India is all set to launch the Amazfit Bip 3 series with a 1.69” ultra-large color display and 2 weeks-long battery life, which will serve as the smarter version of the best-selling Bip series in India. It’s time to Go Big With Bip.

Availability

Amazfit will launch Bip 3 exclusively on Amazon and their official website on June 27th. The smartwatch is available in colors – black, pink and blue.

The Bip 3 Pro will be available very soon for the customers. Stay tuned for the price, color and availability.

Amazfit Bip 3 series – Dynamic features for an active lifestyle

Meet up with a workout buddy to help you reach your fitness goals with 60+ sports modes and make a change in your everyday routine. Amazfit Bip 3 Pro and Bip 3 are here to help you become fit and add a healthy touch to your everyday routine. You can also monitor your current blood oxygen saturation instantaneously from your wrist with the new and exclusive watches. With 5 ATM water resistance up to 50 meters of water pressure, you can wear it when you are swimming and it will even track your swimming data.

Hugely Powerful, Super Slim

Go without charging your watch for up to two weeks. The watch’s incredibly tiny and light casing conceals a substantial battery, allowing you to add something more exciting to your case than a charger. The Bip 3 Pro weighs 33.2gms and Bip 3 is 33gms, super comfortable to wear day and night and during exercises.

Personalize Your Watch

Show your flare for fashion and choose from a massive range of eye-popping 50+ watch faces available for download from the Zepp App. Do you like a flavor that is more distinctive? Accessorize! Editable watch face choices allow you to choose which widgets are displayed, and you can even add your own favorite photo to the watch face.

Strike Bigger Workout Targets

The smartwatches support 60+ sports modes. Get statistics for all your favorite activities, including cycling, walking, and running, as well as other free-form exercises like yoga, strength training, and free training. The watch’s Target Pace feature, lets you set and achieve pace targets, up your cardio game.

The World is Yours to See

The Amazfit Bip 3 Pro supports Built-in-GPS (4 satellite positioning systems – GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS) so you can accurately track your movements while you explore the unexplored.

Time to Follow your Heart

Keep an eye on the body’s most crucial muscle with a 24H heart rate monitoring feature. The watches will continuously track your heart rate and alert you if it rises abnormally. You may even verify that you are exercising inside your target heart-rate range.

Dream Big, Dream Bip

Through the stages of light, deep, and REM sleep, follow your dreams. The Amazfit Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro can track your sleep patterns so you can get the rest you need to keep improving your fitness. In order to assist you to develop healthier sleeping habits, it also gives you a sleep score that analyses your sleep patterns. Even everyday naps longer than 20 minutes are monitored.

Bigger Picture of Health

Don’t you wish your fitness tracker took playing with your pet into account? Even cleaning the house is hard work! Well PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) takes everything into consideration, plus all your regular health and workout data – which is all then converted into a single-value score, unique to you.