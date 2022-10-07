‘Time to Shine!’ Pepe Jeans launches first ever TVC in India

Pune(S.N): The UK-based denim giant ‘Pepe Jeans London’ has been a brand of choice for generations of Indians but now, it has deepened its bond by launching its first-ever TV commercial for the Indian market.

The film, titled ‘Time to Shine’ helms a 360-degree campaign aimed at denim and lifestyle enthusiasts, and it will showcase the freshest Autumn Winter 2022 collection from Pepe Jeans London.

The iconic global brand, born in London’s famedPortobello Road in 1973, has had a presence in the hearts and shelves of India since 1989. This campaign, however, is a leap forward, with an aim to capture a larger market and capture a new generation of customers.

Produced by Canada a creative production company from Barcelona, that manages international music events too, and directed by Noor, the ‘Time to Shine’ film is a reminder of the resilience shown by each one of us in the past 3 years. It’s time to express ourselves in the best way we can and go out and achieve the dreams and goals we have planned. It’s time to show the world that we are here to succeed and that nothing can bring us down. It’s time to shine, it’s time to show them.

That said, Pepe Jeans over the 12 months has already upped its game in social media and influencer culture. It has featured 16 celebrities such as SiddhantChaturvedi, Guru Randhawa, AparshaktiKhurana, UmranMallik, and Raftaaron its India-focused digital media handles, ‘PepeJeans’ on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Pepe Jeans London’s Managing Director and CEO, Manish Kapoor shares, “It is perhaps the most exciting time for Pepe Jeans in its India story so far. Our brand’s legacy is obviously known and loved by a whole generation of Indians but now with our first-ever TV commercial, we want to showcase it to a whole new market. I believe the film has turned out beautifully – we can’t wait to grab eyeballs across tiers and demographics!”

The TVC is on air across TV channels such as Sony TV, Colors, MTV, VH1, ZeeNews, and more.