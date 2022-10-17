Time to step out in the color of the year – Very Peri; if you still haven’t!!

While the fashion world is forecasting ‘Digital Lavender’ to be the IT color for 2023; “Very Peri” is still going strong in its last few months of 2022. The pantone color of 2022, this vibrant hue of blue ruled the collections all through the year. The color emits a lot of energy & excitement which is infectious but at the same time is a very tricky color to style.

Very Peri is bright, out there and makes the wearer look vivacious instantly. So here are two ways to style it for this fall season.

Monotone styling:

Very Peri is complete in itself. You could easily choose to wear the color as a complete monotone look. Let the color itself be the highlight of your ensemble. You could choose this cute BoStreet Dress and style it with stilettos or flats and a mini bag; all in Very Peri. Make sure to use minimal studded jewelry and a sleek hairstyle.

Casual Styling:

If you are someone who won’t be so comfortable with a monotone look in such a color and yet want to jump on the trend bandwagon, casual styling is your BFF. Pick a casual top or this trendy BoStreet bodysuit in “Very peri” and pair it with a light blue ripped denim. Style the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and a smart and chunky watch. You could totally skip the jewelry and let this be a casual & sporty look.

The Very Peri trend has been a hit all through 2022 and will enjoy its transition to the new color next season too. Until then shop this trendy color looks on BoStreet available on Myntra.