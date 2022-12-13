Time to upgrade your skincare game with Colorbar Serums

Mumbai, 13th December 2022: Colorbar, one of India’s leading cosmetic brands, has recently launched its first-ever range of serums, for plump, youthful and glowing skin. The formulas contain hardworking skin actives, that revitalize dull skin and blurs all your worry lines, dark spots and pores. The range includes eight power-packed variants catering to a wide range of skin concerns. Each is cruelty-free and free from irritants such as essential oils, drying alcohol, silicone, chemical screens, fragrances/dyes and SLS.

Speaking on the launch, Samir Kumaar Modi, Managing Director, Founder, Colorbar Cosmetics, said, “Colorbar has been redefining the beauty space in India with products and services that stand out and never fail to wow. The pandemic was a great disruptor for the skincare industry with a multitude of content everywhere that educated the consumers on the benefits of skin science.

We believe in the magic of a daily skincare routine! It promotes self-love, happiness, and confidence. The new Serums are here to cater to individual concerns with formulas created in the best of facilities, with ingredients that are tried, tested and successful.”

The innovative new range starts from INR 599 and offer the following benefits:

● Hydrates skin and restores natural radiance

● Boosts collagen production for glowing skin

● Reduces blemishes, fine lines, and wrinkles

● Fights signs of aging

● Promotes a soft, supple, and youthful skin

● Improves overall skin health

● Unclogs and clears pores

● Prevents future breakouts

● Takes care of acne, dullness, and damage

The diverse range of serums include:

● 2%Salicylic Acid + 1% Hyaluronic Acid

● 10%Lactic Acid + 1%Hyaluronic Acid

● 25%AHA + 2% BHA + 3%PHA

● 1.5%Hyaluronic Acid + B5 Hydrating

● RETINOL +1% Vit C + 1%HA

● 2% Alpha Arbutin + 4% Niacinamide + 2% Kakadu Plum

● 10% Niacinamide + 1% Zinc

● 10%Vit C + 1% Kojic Acid + Ferulic Acid

Pic Source: Adfactors PR